Tabs: The Beatles "And Your Bird Can Sing"

Artist: The Beatles

Song: "And Your Bird Can Sing”

Album: Revolver

Intro:

---0---------------0---0---0------------------0---

---9-7---7-----------0---0---0---7-9-9-9/10\9---0-

-----8-9-8-9-8-9-8-6-8-6---6-8-9-8-9-9--------6---

-------9---9-9-9-9-------6-----9----------------6-

--------------------------------------------------

-0------------------------------------------------

-0-----------------

---0---7-9-9p7-----

-6-8-9-8-9-9p8-9---

-----9---------9-9-

-----------------7-

-------------------

Verses:

E

You tell me that you've got everything you want

And your bird can sing

F#m A *E

But you don't get me -- you don't get me

Fill Riff:

E

-----------------

-----7-9-9p7-----

---9-8-9-9p8-9---

-9-9---------9-9-

-7-------------7-

-----------------

E

You say you've seen seven wonders

And your bird is green

F#m A *E

But you can't see me -- you can't see me

When. . . possessions. . . .start

G#m G+ B

---------4-------------3-------------2-------

-------4-4-4---------4-4-4-2-0-----4-4-4-2-0-

-----4-------6-4-0-4-------------4-----------

---6---------------------------4-------------

---------------------------------------------

-0-------------------------------------------

down Look. . . di..rection.I'll

C#/F e F#m

-------1-------------0-------------2-------

-----2-2-2---------0-0-0---------2-2-2-----

---1-------1-----1-------1-----2-------2---

-3-----------3-2-----------2-4-----------4-

-------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

. . . . .I'll. .'round

F#m B

-------2--------------2-------

-----2-2-2----------4-4-4-2-0-

---2-------2------4-----------

-4-----------4----------------

----------------2-------------

------------------------------

G#m G+

When your prized possessions

B/F# C#/F

Start to wear you down

E F#m

Look in my direction

B

I'll be 'round -- I'll be 'round

Musical Interlude:

---0---------------0---0---0------------------0---

---9-7---7-----------0---0---0---7-9-9-9/10\9---0-

-----8-9-8-9-8-9-8-6-8-6---6-8-9-8-9-9--------6---

-------9---9-9-9-9-------6-----9----------------6-

--------------------------------------------------

-0------------------------------------------------

-0--------------------0-7--0--------------0-7--9-

---0---7-9-9p7---7-9-10-9-10-9-7-----7-9-10-9-11-

-6-8-9-8-9-9p8-9-8-9---------9-8-9-8-8-9---------

-----9---------9-----------------9-9-------------

-------------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------------

-11-12/13\12-7-----

--0--9/10\-9-9-9---

---------------9-9-

-----------------9-

-------------------

-------------------

More verses:

When. . . . . broken. . . . will

G#m G+ B

---------4-------------3-------------2-------

-------4-4-4---------4-4-4-2-0-----4-4-4-2-0-

-----4-------6-4-0-4-------------4-----------

---6---------------------------4-------------

---------------------------------------------

-0-------------------------------------------

down You. . . . . awoken. .I'll

C#/F e F#m

-------1-------------0-------------2-------

-----2-2-2---------0-0-0---------2-2-2-----

---1-------1-----1-------1-----2-------2---

-3-----------3-2-----------2-4-----------4-

-------------------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

. . . . .I'll. .'round

F#m B

-------2--------------2-------

-----2-2-2----------4-4-4-2-0-

---2-------2------4-----------

-4-----------4----------------

----------------2-------------

------------------------------

G#m G+

When your bird is broken

B/F# C#/F

Will it bring you down

E F#m

You may be awoken

B

I'll be 'round -- I'll be 'round

E

You tell me that you've heard every sound there is

And your bird can swing

F#m A *E

But you can't hear me -- you can't hear me

End:

---0---------------0---0---0---------

---9-7---7-----------0---0---0---7-9-

-----8-9-8-9-8-9-8-6-8-6---6-8-9-8-9-

-------9---9-9-9-9-------6-----9-----

-------------------------------------

-0-----------------------------------

------------0-7--0--------------0-7--9-

-9p7---7-9-10-9-10-9-7-----7-9-10-9-11-

-9p8-9-8-9---------9-8-9-8-8-9---------

-----9-----------------9-9-------------

---------------------------------------

---------------------------------------

-11-12/13\12-7-------0-------------0-----------

--0--9/10\-9-9-9-----9-7---7-------9-7---7-----

---------------9-9-----8-9-8-9-8-----8-9-8-9-8-

-----------------9-------9---9-9-------9---9-9-

-----------------------------------------------

-------------------0-------------0-------------

A

---0-----------5-

---9-7---7-----5-

-----8-9-8-9-8-6-

-------9---9-9-7-

---------------7-

-0-------------5-

NOTES:

e.g., 9/10\9 = Play 9 slide up to 10 slide down to 9. I sometimes substitute 9H10P9

e.g., 9p8 = 9 pull off to 8

* means strike base E string only before playing full E chord

CHORDS:

A 577655

B 224442

B/F# XX4442

C#/F XX3121

E 079900

e 022100

F#m 244222

G+ XX5443

G+ (picked) XX0443

G#m 466444

G#m (picked) 446444