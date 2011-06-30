Tabs: The Beatles "And Your Bird Can Sing"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "And Your Bird Can Sing" by The Beatles, one of many user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com.
Please note that the tablature on this page is not an official tab.
For official tabs, be sure to visit http://www.halleonard.com/
Artist: The Beatles
Song: "And Your Bird Can Sing”
Album: Revolver
Intro:
---0---------------0---0---0------------------0---
---9-7---7-----------0---0---0---7-9-9-9/10\9---0-
-----8-9-8-9-8-9-8-6-8-6---6-8-9-8-9-9--------6---
-------9---9-9-9-9-------6-----9----------------6-
--------------------------------------------------
-0------------------------------------------------
-0-----------------
---0---7-9-9p7-----
-6-8-9-8-9-9p8-9---
-----9---------9-9-
-----------------7-
-------------------
Verses:
E
You tell me that you've got everything you want
And your bird can sing
F#m A *E
But you don't get me -- you don't get me
Fill Riff:
E
-----------------
-----7-9-9p7-----
---9-8-9-9p8-9---
-9-9---------9-9-
-7-------------7-
-----------------
E
You say you've seen seven wonders
And your bird is green
F#m A *E
But you can't see me -- you can't see me
When. . . possessions. . . .start
G#m G+ B
---------4-------------3-------------2-------
-------4-4-4---------4-4-4-2-0-----4-4-4-2-0-
-----4-------6-4-0-4-------------4-----------
---6---------------------------4-------------
---------------------------------------------
-0-------------------------------------------
down Look. . . di..rection.I'll
C#/F e F#m
-------1-------------0-------------2-------
-----2-2-2---------0-0-0---------2-2-2-----
---1-------1-----1-------1-----2-------2---
-3-----------3-2-----------2-4-----------4-
-------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
. . . . .I'll. .'round
F#m B
-------2--------------2-------
-----2-2-2----------4-4-4-2-0-
---2-------2------4-----------
-4-----------4----------------
----------------2-------------
------------------------------
G#m G+
When your prized possessions
B/F# C#/F
Start to wear you down
E F#m
Look in my direction
B
I'll be 'round -- I'll be 'round
Musical Interlude:
---0---------------0---0---0------------------0---
---9-7---7-----------0---0---0---7-9-9-9/10\9---0-
-----8-9-8-9-8-9-8-6-8-6---6-8-9-8-9-9--------6---
-------9---9-9-9-9-------6-----9----------------6-
--------------------------------------------------
-0------------------------------------------------
-0--------------------0-7--0--------------0-7--9-
---0---7-9-9p7---7-9-10-9-10-9-7-----7-9-10-9-11-
-6-8-9-8-9-9p8-9-8-9---------9-8-9-8-8-9---------
-----9---------9-----------------9-9-------------
-------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------
-11-12/13\12-7-----
--0--9/10\-9-9-9---
---------------9-9-
-----------------9-
-------------------
-------------------
More verses:
When. . . . . broken. . . . will
G#m G+ B
---------4-------------3-------------2-------
-------4-4-4---------4-4-4-2-0-----4-4-4-2-0-
-----4-------6-4-0-4-------------4-----------
---6---------------------------4-------------
---------------------------------------------
-0-------------------------------------------
down You. . . . . awoken. .I'll
C#/F e F#m
-------1-------------0-------------2-------
-----2-2-2---------0-0-0---------2-2-2-----
---1-------1-----1-------1-----2-------2---
-3-----------3-2-----------2-4-----------4-
-------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
. . . . .I'll. .'round
F#m B
-------2--------------2-------
-----2-2-2----------4-4-4-2-0-
---2-------2------4-----------
-4-----------4----------------
----------------2-------------
------------------------------
G#m G+
When your bird is broken
B/F# C#/F
Will it bring you down
E F#m
You may be awoken
B
I'll be 'round -- I'll be 'round
E
You tell me that you've heard every sound there is
And your bird can swing
F#m A *E
But you can't hear me -- you can't hear me
End:
---0---------------0---0---0---------
---9-7---7-----------0---0---0---7-9-
-----8-9-8-9-8-9-8-6-8-6---6-8-9-8-9-
-------9---9-9-9-9-------6-----9-----
-------------------------------------
-0-----------------------------------
------------0-7--0--------------0-7--9-
-9p7---7-9-10-9-10-9-7-----7-9-10-9-11-
-9p8-9-8-9---------9-8-9-8-8-9---------
-----9-----------------9-9-------------
---------------------------------------
---------------------------------------
-11-12/13\12-7-------0-------------0-----------
--0--9/10\-9-9-9-----9-7---7-------9-7---7-----
---------------9-9-----8-9-8-9-8-----8-9-8-9-8-
-----------------9-------9---9-9-------9---9-9-
-----------------------------------------------
-------------------0-------------0-------------
A
---0-----------5-
---9-7---7-----5-
-----8-9-8-9-8-6-
-------9---9-9-7-
---------------7-
-0-------------5-
NOTES:
e.g., 9/10\9 = Play 9 slide up to 10 slide down to 9. I sometimes substitute 9H10P9
e.g., 9p8 = 9 pull off to 8
* means strike base E string only before playing full E chord
CHORDS:
A 577655
B 224442
B/F# XX4442
C#/F XX3121
E 079900
e 022100
F#m 244222
G+ XX5443
G+ (picked) XX0443
G#m 466444
G#m (picked) 446444