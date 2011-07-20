Tabs: The Beatles "Baby's in Black"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Artist: The Beatles

Song: "Baby's in Black”

Album: Beatles For Sale

12/8 Time

INTRO

A

e|------------ ------------|0---0-0-0--- 0---0-0-0---|

B|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|

G|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|

D|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|

A|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0-0-0---|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|

B|2------------------------|-------------------------|

G|---------4B6R4---2-------|-------------------------|

D|---------------------4---|-------------------------|

A|-------------------------|0------------------------|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

00:03

CHORUS

E

e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|0---0-0-0-0- 0---0-0-0---|

B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|0---0-0-0-0--0---0-0-0---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1-1--1---1-1-1---|

D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2-2--2---2-2-2---|

A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2-2--2---2-2-2---|

E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0-0--0---0-0-0---|

Oh, dear what I do?

can

D E

e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|

B|3---3-3-3----3---3---3---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|

D|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

A|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

Baby's black and feeling blue me

in I'm tell

A D A

e|0---0-0-0--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- ------0-0---|

B|2---2-2-2----3---3---3---|2---2-2-2----------2-2---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----------2-2---|

D|2---2-2-2----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----------2-2---|

A|0---0-0-0----------------|0---0-0-0----------0-0---|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

Oh, what I do?

can

e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|

B|-------------------------|2------------------------|

G|-------------------------|---------4B6R4---2-------|

D|-------------------------|---------------------4B5-|

A|-------------------------|-------------------------|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

00:14

VERSE

e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|0-------0--- 0---0---0---|

B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2-------2----2---2---2---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2-------2----2---2---2---|

D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2-------2----2---2---2---|

A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|0-------0----0---0---0---|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

She thinks him and

of

e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|

B|-------------------------|-------------------------|

G|-------------------------|-------------------------|

D|-------------------------|-------------------------|

A|0------------------------|-------------------------|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

D

e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|3---2-2-2-2- 2---2---2---|

B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---3-3-3-3--3---3---3---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2-2--2---2---2---|

D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|0---0-0-0-0--0---0---0---|

A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|-------------------------|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

so she dresses in black and

A E

e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|

B|3---3-3-3----3---3---3---|2---2-2-2----0---0---0---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----1---1---1---|

D|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

A|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----2---2---2---|

E|-------------------------|-------------0---0---0---|

though he'll come back she's in

never dressed

A

e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|

B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

E|-------------------------|

black

00:26

CHORUS

E

e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|

B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|

D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

Oh, dear what I do?

can

D E

e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|

B|3---3-3-3----3---3---3---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|

D|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

A|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

Baby's black and feeling blue me

in I'm tell

A D A

e|0---0-0-0--- 2---2-2-2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0-0-0---|

B|2---2-2-2----3---3-3-3---|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|

D|2---2-2-2----0---0-0-0---|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|

A|0---0-0-0----------------|0---0-0-0----0---0-0-0---|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

Oh, what I do?

can

00:37

VERSE

e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0-0-|0---0-0-0-0- 0---0-0-0---|

B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2-2-|2---2-2-2-2--2---2-2-2---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2-2-|2---2-2-2-2--2---2-2-2---|

D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2-2-|2---2-2-2-2--2---2-2-2---|

A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0-0-|0---0-0-0-0--0---0-0-0---|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

I think her but

of

D

e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|3---2-2-2--- 2---2-2-2---|

B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---3-3-3----3---3-3-3---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|

D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|0---0-0-0----0---0-0-0---|

A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|-------------------------|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

she thinks of him and

only

A E

e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|

B|3---3-3-3----3---3---3---|2---2-2-2----0---0---0---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----1---1---1---|

D|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

A|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----2---2---2---|

E|-------------------------|-------------0---0---0---|

though it's only a whim she thinks

of

A

e|0---0-0-0--- 0-------0---|

B|2---2-2-2----2-------2---|

G|2---2-2-2----2-------2---|

D|2---2-2-2----2-------2---|

A|0---0-0-0----0-------0---|

E|-------------------------|

him

00:49

MIDDLE SECTION

F#m B

e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2-2-2---|2---2-2-2--- 2---2-2-2---|

B|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|4---4-4-4----4---4-4-4---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|4---4-4-4----4---4-4-4---|

D|4---4-4-4----4---4-4-4---|4---4-4-4----4---4-4-4---|

A|4---4-4-4----4---4-4-4---|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|

E|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|-------------------------|

Oh, how long it take

will

D E

e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|

B|3---3-3-3----3---3---3---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|

D|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

A|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

till she sees mistake she has

the

00:57

VERSE

A E

e|0---0-0-0--- 0-------0---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|

B|2---2-2-2----2-------2---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

G|2---2-2-2----2-------2---|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|

D|2---2-2-2----2-------2---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

A|0---0-0-0----0-------0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

made, dear what I do?

can

D E

e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0-----0-0---|

B|3---3-3-3----3---3---3---|0---0-0-0----0-----0-0---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1-----1-1---|

D|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2-----2-2---|

A|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2-----2-2---|

E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0-----0-0---|

Baby's black and feeling blue me

in I'm tell

A D

e|0---0-0-0--- 2---2-2-2---|

B|2---2-2-2----3---3-3-3---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|

D|2---2-2-2----0---0-0-0---|

A|0---0-0-0----------------|

E|-------------------------|

Oh, what I

can

01:05

SOLO

A

e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|

B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

do?

e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|

B|2------------------------|-------------------------|

G|---------4B6R4---2-------|----------4-B6-R-4---2--0H

D|---------------------4---|-------------------------|

A|-------------------------|0------------------------|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|



E D

e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|

B|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|3---3-3-3----3---3---3---|

G|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

A|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|-------------------------|

E|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|-------------------------|

e|----2------- 0-----------|------------ ------------|

B|------------0------------|----3-----3-\1-----------|

G|1----------1-------------|-----------------------7-/

D|------------------------3/4---------4-\2-----------|

A|-------------------------|-------------------------|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

E A D

e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|0---0-0-0--- 2---2---2---|

B|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----3---3---3---|

G|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----0---0---0---|

A|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|0---0-0-0----------------|

E|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|-------------------------|

e|-----9------ 7-----------|------------ ------------|

B|-------------------------|-------------------------|

G|8B9-------7--------------|4-B-6-----6-R4---2-------|

D|-------------------------|---------------------4---|

A|-------------------------|-------------------------|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

A

e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|

B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

E|-------------------------|

e|------------ ------------|

B|-------------------------|

G|-------------------------|

D|-------------------------|

A|0------------------------|

E|-------------------------|

01:18

MIDDLE

F#m B

e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|

B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|4---4-4-4----4---4---4---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|4---4-4-4----4---4---4---|

D|4---4-4-4----4---4---4---|4---4-4-4----4---4---4---|

A|4---4-4-4----4---4---4---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

E|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|-------------------------|

Oh, how long it take

will

D E

e|2---2-2-2-2- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0-0-0---|

B|3---3-3-3-3--3---3---3---|0---0-0-0----0---0-0-0---|

G|2---2-2-2-2--2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1---1-1-1---|

D|0---0-0-0-0--0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|

A|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|

E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0-0-0---|

till she sees mistake she has

the

01:25

CHORUS

A E

e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|

B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|

D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

made, dear what I do?

can

D E

e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|

B|3---3-3-3----3---3---3---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|

D|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

A|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

Baby's black and feeling blue me

in I'm tell

A D A

e|0---0---0--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|

B|2---2---2----3---3---3---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

G|2---2---2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

D|2---2---2----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

A|0---0---0----------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

Oh, what I do?

can

e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|

B|-------------------------|2------------------------|

G|-------------------------|---------4B6R4---2-------|

D|-------------------------|---------------------4---|

A|-------------------------|-------------------------|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

01:36

VERSE

D

e|0----------- 0-----------|3----------- 2-----------|

B|2------------2-----------|2------------3-----------|

G|2------------2-----------|2------------2-----------|

D|2------------2-----------|0------------0-----------|

A|0------------0-----------|-------------------------|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

so she dresses in black and

e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|

B|-------------------------|-------------------------|

G|-------------2-----------|1B2----------1B2---------|

D|-------------2-----------|0------------0-----------|

A|-------------0-----------|0------------0-----------|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

A E

e|2----------- 2-----------|0----------- 0-----------|

B|3------------3-----------|2------------0-----------|

G|2------------2-----------|2------------1-----------|

D|0------------0-----------|2------------2-----------|

A|-------------------------|0------------2-----------|

E|-------------------------|-------------0-----------|

though she'll come back she's in

never dressed

e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|

B|-------------------------|-------------------------|

G|-------------1B2---------|-------------1-----------|

D|-------------0-----------|-------------2-----------|

A|-------------0-----------|-------------2-----------|

E|-------------------------|-------------0-----------|

A

e|0----------- 0---0-0-0---|

B|2------------2---2-2-2---|

G|2------------2---2-2-2---|

D|2------------2---2-2-2---|

A|0------------0---0-0-0---|

E|-------------------------|

black

01:49

CHORUS

E

e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|

B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|

D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

Oh, dear what I do?

can

e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|

B|-------------------------|-------------------------|

G|2---2--------2-----------|--------1----1-----1-1-1-|

D|2---2--------2-----------|--------2----2-----2-2-2-|

A|-------------------------|-------------------------|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

D E

e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|

B|3---3-3-3----3---3---3---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|

D|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

A|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

Baby's black and feeling blue me

in I'm tell

e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|

B|-------------------------|-------------------------|

G|2------------2-------2---|-------------1-----------|

D|0------------0-------0---|-------------2-----------|

A|-------------------------|-------------------------|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

A D A

e|0---0-0-0--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|

B|2---2-2-2----3---3---3---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

D|2---2-2-2----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|

A|0---0-0-0----------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

Oh, what I do?

can

e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|

B|-------------------------|2---------2--------------|

G|-------------------------|-------------4B6-2-------|

D|-------------------------|---------------------4---|

A|-------------------------|-------------------------|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

(.

e|0----------- ------------|------------ ------------|

B|2------------------------|-------------------------|

G|2------------------------|-------------------------|

D|2------------------------|-------------------------|

A|0------------------------|-------------------------|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|

e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|

B|-------------------------|-------------------------|

G|-------------------------|-------------------------|

D|2------------------------|-------------------------|

A|0------------------------|-------------------------|

E|-------------------------|-------------------------|



T Thumb

b Small bend

B Bend

R Release

/ slide up

\ slide down

H hammer-on

P pull-off

~ vibrato

+ harmonic

x Mute note

. - play note like a dot in standard notation

^ - ties two notes together

(. pause