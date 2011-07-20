Tabs: The Beatles "Baby's in Black"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Below is a user-submitted guitar tablature for the song "Baby's In Black" by The Beatles, one of several user-submitted tabs to be found on GuitarWorld.com. Please note that the tablature on this page is not an official tab.
For official tabs, visit the Alfred Music Publishing website.
Artist: The Beatles
Song: "Baby's in Black”
Album: Beatles For Sale
12/8 Time
- INTRO
A
e|------------ ------------|0---0-0-0--- 0---0-0-0---|
B|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|
G|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|
D|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|
A|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0-0-0---|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|
B|2------------------------|-------------------------|
G|---------4B6R4---2-------|-------------------------|
D|---------------------4---|-------------------------|
A|-------------------------|0------------------------|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
00:03
CHORUS
E
e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|0---0-0-0-0- 0---0-0-0---|
B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|0---0-0-0-0--0---0-0-0---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1-1--1---1-1-1---|
D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2-2--2---2-2-2---|
A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2-2--2---2-2-2---|
E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0-0--0---0-0-0---|
Oh, dear what I do?
can
D E
e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|
B|3---3-3-3----3---3---3---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|
D|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
A|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
Baby's black and feeling blue me
in I'm tell
A D A
e|0---0-0-0--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- ------0-0---|
B|2---2-2-2----3---3---3---|2---2-2-2----------2-2---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----------2-2---|
D|2---2-2-2----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----------2-2---|
A|0---0-0-0----------------|0---0-0-0----------0-0---|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
Oh, what I do?
can
e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|
B|-------------------------|2------------------------|
G|-------------------------|---------4B6R4---2-------|
D|-------------------------|---------------------4B5-|
A|-------------------------|-------------------------|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
00:14
VERSE
e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|0-------0--- 0---0---0---|
B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2-------2----2---2---2---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2-------2----2---2---2---|
D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2-------2----2---2---2---|
A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|0-------0----0---0---0---|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
She thinks him and
of
e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|
B|-------------------------|-------------------------|
G|-------------------------|-------------------------|
D|-------------------------|-------------------------|
A|0------------------------|-------------------------|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
D
e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|3---2-2-2-2- 2---2---2---|
B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---3-3-3-3--3---3---3---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2-2--2---2---2---|
D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|0---0-0-0-0--0---0---0---|
A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|-------------------------|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
so she dresses in black and
A E
e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|
B|3---3-3-3----3---3---3---|2---2-2-2----0---0---0---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----1---1---1---|
D|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
A|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----2---2---2---|
E|-------------------------|-------------0---0---0---|
though he'll come back she's in
never dressed
A
e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|
B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
E|-------------------------|
black
00:26
CHORUS
E
e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|
B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|
D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
Oh, dear what I do?
can
D E
e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|
B|3---3-3-3----3---3---3---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|
D|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
A|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
Baby's black and feeling blue me
in I'm tell
A D A
e|0---0-0-0--- 2---2-2-2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0-0-0---|
B|2---2-2-2----3---3-3-3---|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|
D|2---2-2-2----0---0-0-0---|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|
A|0---0-0-0----------------|0---0-0-0----0---0-0-0---|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
Oh, what I do?
can
00:37
VERSE
e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0-0-|0---0-0-0-0- 0---0-0-0---|
B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2-2-|2---2-2-2-2--2---2-2-2---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2-2-|2---2-2-2-2--2---2-2-2---|
D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2-2-|2---2-2-2-2--2---2-2-2---|
A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0-0-|0---0-0-0-0--0---0-0-0---|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
I think her but
of
D
e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|3---2-2-2--- 2---2-2-2---|
B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---3-3-3----3---3-3-3---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|
D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|0---0-0-0----0---0-0-0---|
A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|-------------------------|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
she thinks of him and
only
A E
e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|
B|3---3-3-3----3---3---3---|2---2-2-2----0---0---0---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----1---1---1---|
D|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
A|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----2---2---2---|
E|-------------------------|-------------0---0---0---|
though it's only a whim she thinks
of
A
e|0---0-0-0--- 0-------0---|
B|2---2-2-2----2-------2---|
G|2---2-2-2----2-------2---|
D|2---2-2-2----2-------2---|
A|0---0-0-0----0-------0---|
E|-------------------------|
him
00:49
MIDDLE SECTION
F#m B
e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2-2-2---|2---2-2-2--- 2---2-2-2---|
B|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|4---4-4-4----4---4-4-4---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|4---4-4-4----4---4-4-4---|
D|4---4-4-4----4---4-4-4---|4---4-4-4----4---4-4-4---|
A|4---4-4-4----4---4-4-4---|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|
E|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|-------------------------|
Oh, how long it take
will
D E
e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|
B|3---3-3-3----3---3---3---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|
D|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
A|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
till she sees mistake she has
the
00:57
VERSE
A E
e|0---0-0-0--- 0-------0---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|
B|2---2-2-2----2-------2---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
G|2---2-2-2----2-------2---|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|
D|2---2-2-2----2-------2---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
A|0---0-0-0----0-------0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
made, dear what I do?
can
D E
e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0-----0-0---|
B|3---3-3-3----3---3---3---|0---0-0-0----0-----0-0---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1-----1-1---|
D|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2-----2-2---|
A|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2-----2-2---|
E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0-----0-0---|
Baby's black and feeling blue me
in I'm tell
A D
e|0---0-0-0--- 2---2-2-2---|
B|2---2-2-2----3---3-3-3---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|
D|2---2-2-2----0---0-0-0---|
A|0---0-0-0----------------|
E|-------------------------|
Oh, what I
can
01:05
SOLO
A
e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|
B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
do?
e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|
B|2------------------------|-------------------------|
G|---------4B6R4---2-------|----------4-B6-R-4---2--0H
D|---------------------4---|-------------------------|
A|-------------------------|0------------------------|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
E D
e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|
B|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|3---3-3-3----3---3---3---|
G|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
A|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|-------------------------|
E|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|-------------------------|
e|----2------- 0-----------|------------ ------------|
B|------------0------------|----3-----3-\1-----------|
G|1----------1-------------|-----------------------7-/
D|------------------------3/4---------4-\2-----------|
A|-------------------------|-------------------------|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
E A D
e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|0---0-0-0--- 2---2---2---|
B|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----3---3---3---|
G|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----0---0---0---|
A|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|0---0-0-0----------------|
E|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|-------------------------|
e|-----9------ 7-----------|------------ ------------|
B|-------------------------|-------------------------|
G|8B9-------7--------------|4-B-6-----6-R4---2-------|
D|-------------------------|---------------------4---|
A|-------------------------|-------------------------|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
A
e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|
B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
E|-------------------------|
e|------------ ------------|
B|-------------------------|
G|-------------------------|
D|-------------------------|
A|0------------------------|
E|-------------------------|
01:18
MIDDLE
F#m B
e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|
B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|4---4-4-4----4---4---4---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|4---4-4-4----4---4---4---|
D|4---4-4-4----4---4---4---|4---4-4-4----4---4---4---|
A|4---4-4-4----4---4---4---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
E|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|-------------------------|
Oh, how long it take
will
D E
e|2---2-2-2-2- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0-0-0---|
B|3---3-3-3-3--3---3---3---|0---0-0-0----0---0-0-0---|
G|2---2-2-2-2--2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1---1-1-1---|
D|0---0-0-0-0--0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|
A|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2---2-2-2---|
E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0-0-0---|
till she sees mistake she has
the
01:25
CHORUS
A E
e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|
B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|
D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
made, dear what I do?
can
D E
e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|
B|3---3-3-3----3---3---3---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|
D|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
A|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
Baby's black and feeling blue me
in I'm tell
A D A
e|0---0---0--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|
B|2---2---2----3---3---3---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
G|2---2---2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
D|2---2---2----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
A|0---0---0----------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
Oh, what I do?
can
e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|
B|-------------------------|2------------------------|
G|-------------------------|---------4B6R4---2-------|
D|-------------------------|---------------------4---|
A|-------------------------|-------------------------|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
01:36
VERSE
D
e|0----------- 0-----------|3----------- 2-----------|
B|2------------2-----------|2------------3-----------|
G|2------------2-----------|2------------2-----------|
D|2------------2-----------|0------------0-----------|
A|0------------0-----------|-------------------------|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
so she dresses in black and
e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|
B|-------------------------|-------------------------|
G|-------------2-----------|1B2----------1B2---------|
D|-------------2-----------|0------------0-----------|
A|-------------0-----------|0------------0-----------|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
A E
e|2----------- 2-----------|0----------- 0-----------|
B|3------------3-----------|2------------0-----------|
G|2------------2-----------|2------------1-----------|
D|0------------0-----------|2------------2-----------|
A|-------------------------|0------------2-----------|
E|-------------------------|-------------0-----------|
though she'll come back she's in
never dressed
e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|
B|-------------------------|-------------------------|
G|-------------1B2---------|-------------1-----------|
D|-------------0-----------|-------------2-----------|
A|-------------0-----------|-------------2-----------|
E|-------------------------|-------------0-----------|
A
e|0----------- 0---0-0-0---|
B|2------------2---2-2-2---|
G|2------------2---2-2-2---|
D|2------------2---2-2-2---|
A|0------------0---0-0-0---|
E|-------------------------|
black
01:49
CHORUS
E
e|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|
B|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|
D|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
A|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
Oh, dear what I do?
can
e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|
B|-------------------------|-------------------------|
G|2---2--------2-----------|--------1----1-----1-1-1-|
D|2---2--------2-----------|--------2----2-----2-2-2-|
A|-------------------------|-------------------------|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
D E
e|2---2-2-2--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|
B|3---3-3-3----3---3---3---|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|1---1-1-1----1---1---1---|
D|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
A|-------------------------|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
E|-------------------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
Baby's black and feeling blue me
in I'm tell
e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|
B|-------------------------|-------------------------|
G|2------------2-------2---|-------------1-----------|
D|0------------0-------0---|-------------2-----------|
A|-------------------------|-------------------------|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
A D A
e|0---0-0-0--- 2---2---2---|0---0-0-0--- 0---0---0---|
B|2---2-2-2----3---3---3---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
G|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
D|2---2-2-2----0---0---0---|2---2-2-2----2---2---2---|
A|0---0-0-0----------------|0---0-0-0----0---0---0---|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
Oh, what I do?
can
e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|
B|-------------------------|2---------2--------------|
G|-------------------------|-------------4B6-2-------|
D|-------------------------|---------------------4---|
A|-------------------------|-------------------------|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
(.
e|0----------- ------------|------------ ------------|
B|2------------------------|-------------------------|
G|2------------------------|-------------------------|
D|2------------------------|-------------------------|
A|0------------------------|-------------------------|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
e|------------ ------------|------------ ------------|
B|-------------------------|-------------------------|
G|-------------------------|-------------------------|
D|2------------------------|-------------------------|
A|0------------------------|-------------------------|
E|-------------------------|-------------------------|
T Thumb
b Small bend
B Bend
R Release
/ slide up
\ slide down
H hammer-on
P pull-off
~ vibrato
+ harmonic
x Mute note
. - play note like a dot in standard notation
^ - ties two notes together
(. pause