Three Quick"Brain Hacks" for Creating Killer Guitar Solos

(Image credit: Cindy Moorhead)

Hey, guys! Over the course of the next few videos, I'm going to tackle some burning issues, all of which are inspired by the questions I get asked about the most.

In this first video (with downloads), I will answer several of your most-asked questions concerning...

Playing around chord changes

• Inside- and outside-the-box licks

• Spicing up your leads so that they sound fresh and new

• Brain hacks and unconventional ways around the fretboard.

Here are three clever tricks you can use to add brilliant color and and to jazz up your regular solos—without really learning anything "new." This stuff will work over almost any blues, country and jazz track.I'm about to show you some seriously incredible, self-taught tricks that helped me flow around the neck without repeating myself...and getting out of the rut.

I "stumbled" upon these methods because I had to. I didn't know where to get the "education" and theory and schooling—and I couldn't afford it anyway.

In my opinion, this is some of the best stuff—because I'm about to remove some of your deepest struggles with soloing. Those of you who watch the whole thing will be head and shoulders above everyone else who's still struggling to figure out this stuff.

I look forward to hearing from you!

P.S.: Don't forget to get your free tabs and backing tracks, plus two more video lessons with free downloads!

Head HERE to get two more videos with jam tracks and tabs!

Since 2005, Doug Seven has demonstrated his unique method of playing and teaching and has impacted more than 2 million guitarists in more than 68 countries. His transparent and humble teaching style is dedicated to the guitarist who wants to experience total control and command of his or her skill, no matter what level or style.