Guitar World: July 2015 Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the July 2015 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

• Time to Burn with Michael Angelo Batio: More on Developing Proper Sweep Picking Technique — Video

• In Deep with Andy Aledort: Tribute to the Influential Style of Mountain's Leslie West — Video

• Metal for Life with Metal Mike: How to Reinvent the Penatonic Approach to Forge New Melodic Riffs — Video

• String Theory with Jimmy Brown: Neat Ways to Conjure Haunting, Mysterious Melodies — Video

• Thrash Course with Dave Davidson: Moving Freely Throughout Different Tonal Centers (NOTE: This month's edition of Thrash Course with Dave Davidson does not include a video.)

Audio Lesson Files

• Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: The "Folk Baroque" Stylings of John Renborun

Gear Review Videos

• Review: Eventide H9 Max Harmonizer/Effect Processor — Video

• Review: EVH Gear Wolfgang WG Standard Guitar — Video

• Review: Orange Rockverb 100 MKIII Guitar Amp — Video

• Review: Musicvox Space Cadet Custom Floyd Rose Guitar — Video

• Review: Earthquaker Devices Afterneath Reverb Pedal — Video