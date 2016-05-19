July 2016 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the July 2016 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

• Jimmy Brown Lesson: Colorful Jazz-Blues Chord Substitutions

• Joel Hoekstra Lesson: How to Play Jimi Hendrix-Style Rhythm Guitar

• Andy Aledort Lesson: Soloing in the Movable “B.B. Box”

• Mike Dawes Lesson: How to Develop a Simple Melodic Idea

• Bass Camp Lesson: Copping a Techno-Flavored Synth Bass Sound

Audio Lesson Files

• Dale Turner Lesson: Big Bill Broonzy’s Spirited Blues

Gear Review Videos

• Review: Prestige Guitars Troubadour

• Review: Electro-Harmonix Lester G Deluxe Rotary Speaker Pedal

• Review: Ernie Ball Music Man James Valentine Guitar

• Review: Fender The Edge Strat and The Edge Deluxe Amp

• Review: Gretsch G2655T Streamliner Center-Block Jr. Double Cutaway with Bigsby