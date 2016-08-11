October 2016 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the October 2016 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Gear Reviews:

• Review: Boss Waza Amp Head and Waza Amp Cabinet 212

• Review: John Page Classic AJ Guitar

• Review: Seymour Duncan Palladium Gain Stage Pedal

• Review: Reverend Billy Corgan Signature

Lessons:

• Mike Dawes Lesson: Utilizing Two-Handed Polyrhythms for Solo Guitar Performance

• Jimmy Brown Lesson: Jazz-Blues Comping With "Chord Jabs"

• Joel Hoekstra Lesson: Shifting Penatonic Licks to Create "Outside" Sounds

• Dale Turner Lesson: Maybelle Carter's Influential Strumming Techniques

• Andy Aledort Lesson: Creative Approaches to Rhythm Guitar

• Dave Davidson Lesson: Incorporating Jazz Chords Into Metal