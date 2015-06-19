Review: Minarik Guitars Studio X-Treme Series Furii — Video

Minarik is probably best known for its highly original guitar models like the Inferno, Lotus and Orchid, which feature unorthodox body shapes designed as much for function as they are for form.

Minarik’s custom models start at several thousand dollars and can reach well into five figures when elaborate inlay work is added to the order.

However, in recent years Minarik introduced the Studio X-Treme series models, which offer several of Minarik’s innovations but are more cosmetically stripped down to provide similar tone and performance for much more affordable prices. The Studio X-Treme Furii is Minarik’s most affordable model yet.

FEATURES: With its sharp, pointed double-cutaway horns, mahogany set neck attached to a beveled mahogany body and dual humbucker design, the Minarik Furii resembles a Gibson SG but it differs in several significant ways. The most important differences are its larger body size and patented “tone tail” design, where the lower bout has more surface area to enhance bass frequencies and provide wider overall frequency response. The pickguard is also Minarik’s patented Gemini design, which resembles flickering flames.

The pickups are Minarik’s own Tone Perfect models—a Minarik Distortion at the bridge and a Minarik Resonata at the neck. Controls consist of individual volume controls for each pickup, a master tone control and a three-position pickup selector. The bridge features a single-piece wraparound design with individually adjustable saddles for each string. Both the bridge and tuners are gold plated. Neck specs include a bound rosewood fretboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets and pearl inlays, a 14-degree radius, slim C-shaped profile, 1 11/16–inch nut width and 24 3/4–inch scale.

PERFORMANCE: The Furii is the perfect name for this guitar as its tone is absolutely fierce. The pickups sound very aggressive, delivering crisp treble and tight bass that sounds full through a clean amp setting and absolutely huge with high-gain distortion. There’s a nice upper midrange peak that cuts through the mix and absolutely nails the sweet spot for classic rock and metal tones. Don’t be fooled by the SG-style body shape—this guitar’s tone is closer to Explorer territory and delivers a much wider range of frequencies compared to the SG’s dominant midrange personality.

The neck plays very fast, with the slightly squared-off and flat frets providing “fretless wonder” feel but with enough height to retain string contact during extreme bends. The body bevels make the Furii very comfortable to play, making the body seem thinner than it actually is.

STREET PRICE: $499

MANUFACTURER: Minarik Guitars, minarikguitars.com

Minarik’s Tone Perfect Distortion and Resonata pickups deliver crisp treble and tight bass and retain impressive clarity and definition even with high-gain distortion.

The patented “Tone Tail” body design provides more surface area and mass in the lower bout to produce a wider frequency range with enhanced bass.

THE BOTTOM LINE: Fast and furious, the Minarik Furii is an outstanding choice for guitarists who want a guitar that sounds and plays as fierce as it looks.