Stream Guitar World Lessons on Your TV, Gaming Console or Tablet for Under $5 a Month

(Image credit: ProGuitarLessons.TV)

Guitar World, one of the leading providers of quality guitar lessons—online and in print—has just teamed up with ProGuitarLessons.TV. This means Guitar World's bottomless video lesson content is now available for streaming via Amazon and Roku platforms for under $5 per month—ad free. That's a quarter of the price of top online guitar lesson sites!



You'll find lessons in all genres at all skill levels, including exclusive lessons by Dream Theater's John Petrucci and other artists (with lessons dedicated to Jimmy Page and Jimi Hendrix), plus Guitar World's very own Jimmy Brown, Andy Aledort, Matt Scharfglass and more. The lesson pool is continually growing, with new content being added every month.

Here's how it works:

AMAZON

When you subscribe to ProGuitarLessons.TV's Amazon channel, you can stream Guitar World lessons on your TV, gaming console, tablet and more. There’s a FREE 30-day trial for Prime members or a FREE seven-day trial for non-members. After the trial period, it’s only $3.99 per month for all the lessons you can handle.

For more information and to subscribe, head here.

ROKU

When you subscribe to ProGuitarLessons.TV on Roku, you'll find guitar lessons on two channels:

• Education: Free, with lesson excerpts

• Music: Paid ($4.99 monthly), with complete lessons.

For more information and to subscribe, head here.