"With this technique, you can start with rock and end with B.B. King!" Joe Bonamassa: How to switch up your pick attack

Joe Bonamassa: How to switch up your pick attack - YouTube Watch On

One thing that has always appealed to me about blues guitar soloing is that it can express emotions much in the same way as the human voice.

A key factor in making the most of what the instrument has to offer is articulation. It’s all about the many variables in the pick attack, as well as fret-hand technique.

But another option is to “hide” the pick and incorporate a fingerpicking approach. I do this by tucking the pick into the flexed knuckle joint of my index finger and then pick the strings primarily with my thumb and middle finger.

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To demonstrate, Figure 1 is a fingerpicked phrase based on the F minor pentatonic scale (F, Ab, Bb, C, Eb). I use my thumb to pick the lower strings and my middle finger to pick the higher strings. There is a “pop” to the notes and a breadth of tonal variations that can only be achieved with fingerpicking.

One of the greatest purveyors of fingerpicked blues soloing is Albert King, and you’ll find yourself in A.K. Land pretty fast when taking this approach. In Figure 2, I begin by thumbpicking the G string then use my middle finger to pick the B string, leading into a big, two-step “overbend” and release, from Ab to C to Ab.

On beat 4, I bend and release the Bb note on the 1st string’s 6th fret with my index finger (practice those index-finger bends!) and then slide the finger down to the 4th fret.

In bar 3, I make reference to the V (five) chord, C, via the C major pentatonic scale (C, D, E, G, A), with some chromatic passing tones added. In bar 4 I reference the IV (four) chord, Bb, by playing a few notes from Bb major pentatonic (Bb, C, D, F, G), before wrapping up with a return to the I (one) chord, F with lines based on F minor pentatonic.

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By fingerpicking a note, you can greatly vary its volume, tone and character, more so than when using a pick. In Figure 3, I stick to picking only with my thumb on the low strings to demonstrate just how much warmth this way of playing can produce.

Herein lies the beauty of the blues: each simple melodic line can be phrased and articulated in so many different ways, which is dictated by how you feel. And this is greatly impacted by how you perceive the audience to feel.

When performing live, there’s a rapport between you and the audience. You know it’s right when you hear cheers, and you know something’s not right when everyone heads for the bar.

A good example of how I build from a blues approach to branch off into other sounds can be heard on The Ballad of John Henry. As shown in Figure 4, there’s an E minor pentatonic lick (E, G, A, B, D) that alternates with G5 and A5 power chords.

When soloing over it, I can start with the blues element by fingerpicking, as I do in bars 1-2 of Figure 5, then shift to using the pick (bars 3-4) and incorporating the more exotic sound of the E Phrygian-dominant mode (E, F, G#, A, B, C, D) before returning to straight blues. You can start with rock and end with B.B. King! Or vice versa.