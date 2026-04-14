“Music’s highest honor”: 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced – and there’s a long overdue nod to some British heavyweights

From left to right: Janick Gers of Iron Maiden; Steve Stevens, Billy Idol; Peter Hook; Noel Gallagher of Oasis

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its yearly list of inductees, and the class of 2026 comprises Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan, all in the Performer category.

Other inductees include Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, and Gram Parsons, who will be honored with the Early Influence Award.

Producers Jimmy Miller, Rick Rubin, and Arif Mardin, alongside songwriter Linda Creed, will be presented with the Music Excellence Award. Rounding off the list is American television host and impresario Ed Sullivan, who will be posthumously bestowed with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

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Janick Gers, Adrian Smith and Steve Harris of Iron Maiden perform at London Stadium on June 28, 2025 in London, England (Image credit: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images)

“Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “We look forward to celebrating these remarkable artists at this year’s ceremony – it’s going to be an unforgettable night.”

Nominees who were snubbed this year include Melissa Etheridge, Jeff Buckley, Pink, Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, INXS, and Shakira.

While Phil Collins was inducted as a member of Genesis in 2010, he has now received the nod as a solo artist. As for Billy Idol, he was overjoyed when he heard the news, telling Rolling Stone, “We’ve been building towards this, and it’s a perfect payoff. You couldn’t have dreamed it better, really.

“It’s absolutely perfect…To be recognized by your peers is incredible. You don’t really know what people think about you, but this gives you an indication.”

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After three nominations, Iron Maiden have finally made it to the Hall of Fame. “We’d like to thank the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for including us (and former members who were all part of our story) in the 2026 roll call of inductees,” commented Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood.

“Iron Maiden have always been about our relationship with our fans above anything else, including awards and industry accolades. However, having said that, it’s always nice to be recognised and honoured for any achievements within the music industry too!”

I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it’s a real honour ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I’d dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame it’s true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream LG xApril 14, 2026

Oasis have previously expressed skepticism about the Hall of Fame, with Liam Gallagher issuing controversial statements to The Sunday Times in a 2024 interview, “As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: Do me a favor and fuck off.

“It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock & roll than half of them clowns on that board, so it’s all a load of bollocks.”

However, Gallagher changed his tune upon the announcement, as he tweeted, “Reverse psychology vibes in the area Oasis RnR hall of farmers I mean famers.”

“I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it’s a real honour ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I’d dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame it’s true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream.”

Meanwhile, Joy Division co-founder and bassist Peter Hook took a more heartfelt approach and dedicated the induction to the sorely missed Ian Curtis. He also confirmed he’ll be attending the ceremony.

A post shared by Peter Hook & The Light (@peterhook_thelight) A photo posted by on

“Hi. I’d just like to say how wonderfully pleased I am to be finally accepted into the Cleveland Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame,” he said in a video posted to social media, while notably wearing an Oasis T-shirt.

“I’ve been looking forward to it for years, so I definitely am gonna make the most of it. I’d like to say that this is for Ian Curtis, and for all our fans of both bands. Without you, we would be nothing. So thank you so much.”

While it remains to be seen who else will attend the ceremony, it will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 14 and air on ABC and Disney+ the following month.

Last year, Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers was forced to drop out of the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, after previously confirming reunion plans.