November 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

The one where Joe Bonamassa shreds on his ES-350 and the Warning's Dany Villarreal plays her favorite riffs from the band's new album

These videos represent the bonus content for the November 2025 issue of Guitar World, aka the one in which we honor the late, great Ozzy Osbourne.

For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including Jake E. Lee and Spinal Tap's Nigel Tufnel), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and a tribute to the late Mick Ralphs, pick up the new issue (starting September 2, 2025) on newsstands.

Joe Bonamassa: The Gibson ES-350 - YouTube Joe Bonamassa: The Gibson ES-350 - YouTube
Cory Wong: A systematic approach to layering guitar parts - YouTube Cory Wong: A systematic approach to layering guitar parts - YouTube
Sue Foley: Essential blues turnarounds, part 1 - YouTube Sue Foley: Essential blues turnarounds, part 1 - YouTube
Jared James Nichols: Combining varying approaches in my “Hard Wired” solo - YouTube Jared James Nichols: Combining varying approaches in my “Hard Wired” solo - YouTube
This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ, including studio visits by Dany from the Warning (SHARK RIFFS!?) and Muireann Bradley (O.G. LEVEE BREAKER!?). We also have a pair of killer gear demos by good ol' Paul Riario, plus our recent clip starring Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka. Enjoy!

The Warning guitarist Daniela "Dany" Villarreal Vélez shows off her favorite Warning riffs - YouTube The Warning guitarist Daniela
Guitar phenom Muireann Bradley plays "When the Levee Breaks" live at Guitar World HQ - YouTube Guitar phenom Muireann Bradley plays
JCM power with modern control? GW checks out the new Marshall JCM800 Modified amp - YouTube JCM power with modern control? GW checks out the new Marshall JCM800 Modified amp - YouTube
Suhr Oso Short-Scale electric guitar — walk-through and demo - YouTube Suhr Oso Short-Scale electric guitar — walk-through and demo - YouTube
Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka & Ida Mae's Chris Turpin: The roots and riffs of Mirador - YouTube Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka & Ida Mae's Chris Turpin: The roots and riffs of Mirador - YouTube
Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.

