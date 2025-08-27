November 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Hello, Guitar World magazine people!



These videos represent the bonus content for the November 2025 issue of Guitar World, aka the one in which we honor the late, great Ozzy Osbourne.



For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including Jake E. Lee and Spinal Tap's Nigel Tufnel), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and a tribute to the late Mick Ralphs, pick up the new issue (starting September 2, 2025) on newsstands.



This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ, including studio visits by Dany from the Warning (SHARK RIFFS!?) and Muireann Bradley (O.G. LEVEE BREAKER!?). We also have a pair of killer gear demos by good ol' Paul Riario, plus our recent clip starring Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka. Enjoy!

