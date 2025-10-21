Supergroup what-ifs, Kurt Cobain's multi-million dollar acoustic, and secret soloists: Test your knowledge of guitar and rock history with the Guitar World quiz
Why was that guitar instrumental banned from radio? Those two were in a band together? See if you know the answers to these questions and more – without the drink minimum
Welcome to the Guitar World quiz! Here, you can test your knowledge of all things rock and guitar, without the drink minimum, or having to listen to a trivia host plug their Instagram and their upcoming gigs. And it won't take three hours!
This writer has spent way, way too much of his life gleaning random facts about bits of rock and guitar history, instead of – in his younger days – studying for the SATs, and – currently – fixing the damn cabinet. Here, you may find a few of these nuggets of... one wouldn't go so far as to call it wisdom.
All of the below questions are multiple choice, and there is a time limit, but it's 15 minutes – 45 seconds for each answer.
So give it a whirl! See how you fare. Share it with your friends and brag if it goes your way, or say you haven't taken it yet and you totally mean to but have been super busy if it doesn't.
And don't cheat. Like, come on.
