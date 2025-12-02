“It’s the size of a big foot pedal. I get all kinds of great sounds out of it, no matter what I plug into it”: Joe Perry used a $219 pedal amp to record most of the guitars on Aerosmith’s new EP with Yungblud

Joe Perry and his Aerosmith peers recently went into the studio with Yungblud to lay down their newly released EP – and it turns out the electric guitar hero ended up relying on an affordable pedal amp for most of his parts.

Aerosmith and Yungblud’s collaborative EP, One More Time, was released off the back of the pair’s headline-making VMAs ceremony Ozzy Osbourne tribute. It drew plaudits from some, and derision from others – Justin and Dan Hawkins included.

Still, Yungblud and Aerosmith have proved a potent pairing, and Perry himself has been especially gushing of his new collaborator, calling him the real deal in a new interview with the Guitar World.

In that same interview, to be published later this week, Perry reflected on the One More Time sessions, and revealed some intriguing insights into his gear setup for the experience.

One More Time was pieced together over a number of sessions across four or five separate studios, but one mainstay of Perry’s recording rig, which ended up displacing his Marshall stacks and Fender combos in some cases, was an Orange Terror Stamp – a humble pedal amp that costs just $219.

“Another thing that I used was called the Terror Stamp by Orange,” Perry explains. “It’s like a solid-state power amp, and it’s the size of a big foot pedal that you can put through a 10 or 12-inch speaker.

“I’ve been using it in my studio to practice, and I get all kinds of great sounds out of it, no matter what I plug into it. So, I ended up doing almost all of the guitars on those songs with that setup.”

There were exceptions to that, naturally, and while in a studio owned by a big-name Hollywood actor, Perry did dabble with an old Supro. Still, the Terror Stamp seemed to stand out above the rest.

“We were working at Johnny Depp’s studio, where I had a really nice old Supro, but it was basically the Orange Terror because those things sound fucking great, you know?” he says.

It’s the latest ringing endorsement for affordable gear, and yet another reminder that you needn’t fork out big money for top-tier tones. Prince, Eddie Van Halen, Kirk Hammett, St. Vincent and Dolly Parton are just some of the artists who have played cheap guitar over the years.

Mike Rutherford of Genesis has also played Squier Bullet Strats onstage, and guitarists have even been known to play $40 Harley Bentons every night of a 113-date arena tour.

Elsewhere in his new interview with Guitar World, Perry recalled how Aerosmith's surprising collaboration with Yungblud came about.