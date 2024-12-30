“An end to 100 years of service to the music community”: Why the closure of Sam Ash marked the end of an era

2024 Year in Review: One of America’s best-loved music stores went out of business this year

Sam Ash
(Image credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

2024 Year in Review: In March, retail giant Sam Ash Music announced it was preparing to close 18 of its 44 locations across the U.S., including its Manhattan flagship store.

Two months later, the company revealed it would be going out of business and liquidating the remaining 27 stores, bringing an end to 100 years of service to the music community.

