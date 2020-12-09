10-year-old viral sensation Nandi Bushell releases debut single, Gods and Unicorns

10-year-old Nandi Bushell was one of this year’s surprise musical stars, after her performance of Rage Against the Machine’s Guerrilla Radio went viral, leading to a guitar gift from Tom Morello and a drum battle with Dave Grohl – with the Foo Fighter even recording an entire track in Bushell’s honor.

Now, the London-based multi-instrumentalist has branched out alone and recorded her own solo single, Gods and Unicorns, co-written with guitar-pop artist Zuzu.

Naturally, Bushell performs all the instruments on the track – including drums, bass, guitar, keyboards and vocals – highlighted by an infectious keyboard riff, and even some EVH-style two-hand tapping.

“My heart is full of pride!” Bushell said on YouTube. “I am so excited for you to hear my new song I wrote with Zuzu. On the song I play ALL the instruments myself. I wrote and recorded the song at home.

“I LOVE making music, I took lots of influences from all the songs I have covered to make it. I wanted melodies like The Beatles, slap bass like in Lenny Kravitz songs, lead guitar tapping like Van Halen and beats like Bonzo from Led Zeppelin.

“I put it all together to make my own song with help from my friend Zuzu – Zuzu is a great artist and teacher.”

She thanked Guitar Center for their support in recording the track as part of their #whywemakemusic campaign, as well as her father, John Bushell, for creating the music video.

Gods and Unicorns is available to stream and download now.