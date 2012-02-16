2012 Revolver Golden Gods: Nominees, Performers Announced

The Revolver Golden Gods Awards show is back for a fourth straight year, and all the details of this year's show have just been announced a special press conference in L.A. The event will once again take place at Club Nokia in Los Angeles, with all the action going down on April 11.

Up for the Epiphone® Best Guitars(s) award are Jinxx and Jake Pitts (Black Veil Brides), Zoltan Bathory and Jason Hook (Five Finger Death Punch), Willie Adler and Mark Morton (Lamb of God), Robb Flynn and Phil Demmel (Machine Head), Dave Mustaine and Chris Broderick (Megadeth) and Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu (Trivium). Check out the full list of nominees below.

The coveted Golden God Award, which is awarded every year to one special honoree a year who embodies the spirit of hard rock and metal, will be presented to none other than Kiss' Gene Simmons.

The Golden Gods aren't just a night for awards, though, and they've got quite a lineup of performers set to take the stage. Marilyn Manson will be playing his first show in nearly three years, while Sixx:A.M. will be playing live for the first time in over four.

Also set to perform are Slash, Evanescence,and Black Veil Brides, with more to be announced in the near future.

“Every year, the Revolver Golden Gods grows bigger and more badass. The 2012 edition is without question the most epic one yet, from the performers and presenters to the nominees and honorees,” said Revolver Editor in Chief Brandon Geist. “And this year, with the Grammy Museum launching its tie-in ‘Golden Gods: The History of Heavy Metal’ exhibit, and Xbox LIVE broadcasting the show around the world as it goes down in its entirety, the event will truly encompass the full timeline of heavy music and span the globe. Epic, indeed.”

2012 Golden Gods Nominees

Best Guitarist, presented by Epiphone®

Jinxx and Jake Pitts (Black Veil Brides)

Zoltan Bathory and Jason Hook (Five Finger Death Punch)

Willie Adler and Mark Morton (Lamb of God)

Robb Flynn and Phil Demmel (Machine Head)

Dave Mustaine and Chris Broderick (Megadeth)

Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu (Trivium)

Best Drummer, presented by Drum Workshop®

• Charlie Benante (Anthrax)

• Jeremy Spencer (Five Finger Death Punch)

• Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters)

• Chris Adler (Lamb of God)

• Brann Dailor (Mastodon)

• Tomas Haake (Meshuggah)

Best Vocalist, presented by Rockstar Energy Drink®

• Sebastian Bach

• Andy Biersack (Black Veil Brides)

• James Durbin

• Amy Lee (Evanescence)

• Ivan Moody (Five Finger Death Punch)

• Jonathan Davis (Korn)

Album of the Year, presented by Marshall Amplification®

• Anthrax, Worship Music

• Evanescence, Evanescence

• Five Finger Death Punch, American Capitalist

• Foo Fighters, Wasting Light

• Korn, The Path of Totality

• Lamb of God, Resolution

Best Live Band, presented by Samson/Zoom®

• Avenged Sevenfold

• Foo Fighters

• Guns N’ Roses

• Judas Priest

• Seether

• Tool

Most Metal Athlete

• Gina Carano (MMA fighting)

• Brian Deegan (pro motocross)

• Evan Longoria (MLB baseball)

• Dirk Nowitzki (NBA basketball)

• Mitch Petrus (NFL football)

• CM Punk (WWE wrestling)

Comeback of the Year, presented by Eagle Rock Entertainment®

• Anthrax

• Dream Theater

• Evanescence

• Ministry

• Slipknot

• Van Halen

Riff Lord

• Scott Ian (Anthrax)

• Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society)

• Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters)

• Munky (Korn)

• Slash

• Eddie Van Halen (Van Halen)

Paul Gray Best Bassist, presented by Dean Markley®

• Frank Bello (Anthrax)

• Michael Anthony (Chickenfoot)

• Fieldy (Korn)

• David Ellefson (Megadeth)

• Nikki Sixx (Sixx:A.M.)

• Wolfgang Van Halen (Van Halen)

Best International Band, presented by Musicians Institute®

• Behemoth

• Lacuna Coil

• Rammstein

• Sepultura

• Meshuggah

• X Japan

Most Dedicated Fans

• Asking Alexandria

• Avenged Sevenfold

• Black Veil Brides

• Evanescence

• Falling in Reverse

• HIM