2013 Summer Slaughter Tour Dates Announced

The Summer Slaughter Tour 2013 headliners and dates have been announced! Check out all the bands and dates below. For even more info, check out the Summer Slaughter Tour's Facebook page.
The tour features:
THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN | ANIMALS AS LEADERS | PERIPHERY | NORMA JEAN | CATTLE DECAPITATION | THE OCEAN | REVOCATION | AEON | RINGS OF SATURN | THY ART IS MURDER
Summer Slaughter Tour 2013 Dates
- 7/19-San Francisco, CA @ The Regency
- 7/20-Los Angeles, CA @ House of Blues
- 7/21-Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
- 7/24-Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
- 7/26-Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
- 7/27-Houston, TX @ House of Blues
- 7/29-Orlando, FL @ House of Blues (w/o Cattle Decapitation)
- 7/30-Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
- 7/31-Knoxville, TN @ Old City Courtyard
- 8/01-Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
- 8/02-Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
- 8/03-Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (w/o Norma Jean)
- 8/04-Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero
- 8/07-New York, NY @ Best Buy Theater
- 8/08-Toronto, ON @ The Sound Academy
- 8/09-Montreal, QC @ Heavy MTL
- 8/10-Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
- 8/11-Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
- 8/12-Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
- 8/13-Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
- 8/14-Minneapolis, MN @ Station 4
- 8/16-Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre