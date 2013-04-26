2013 Summer Slaughter Tour Dates Announced

The Summer Slaughter Tour 2013 headliners and dates have been announced! Check out all the bands and dates below. For even more info, check out the Summer Slaughter Tour's Facebook page.

The tour features:

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN | ANIMALS AS LEADERS | PERIPHERY | NORMA JEAN | CATTLE DECAPITATION | THE OCEAN | REVOCATION | AEON | RINGS OF SATURN | THY ART IS MURDER

Summer Slaughter Tour 2013 Dates