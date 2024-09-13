Guitars make a comeback at this year's MTV VMAs – spearheaded by Lenny Kravitz, Halsey and Shawn Mendes

This year’s MTV VMAs were chock-full of extravagant costumes, a healthy dose of camp, and unadulterated pop. However, the event also delivered three standout guitar moments from three very different artists: Lenny Kravitz, Halsey, and Shawn Mendes, refuting any naysayers still holding on to the claim that “guitar music is dead”.

King of cool Lenny Kravitz treated the audience to a ripping three-song medley comprising his 1993 hit Are You Gonna Go My Way, Human – the funk-rock/new-wave track he released earlier this year – and Fly, a trap-ified remake of 1998's Fly Away featuring rapper Quavo. For the special occasion, Kravitz played his 1967 Gibson Flying V, a model that has accompanied him throughout his career.

Lenny Kravitz - "Are You Gonna Go My Way" / "Human" / "Fly" feat. Quavo | 2024 VMAs - YouTube Watch On

By incorporating the Flying V into his performance, Kravitz gave a nod to his iconic Are You Gonna Go My Way music video, which features a 1967 frost blue model factory-restored in a very rare custom color.

In the early aughts, Gibson also released a limited-run signature series custom shop model that mirrors the vintage specs of his '67 Flying V, with personal touches like the gold mirrored pickguard, custom neck shape, and black sparkle finish.

Halsey - "Ego" | 2024 VMAs - YouTube Watch On

In contrast to Kravitz, Halsey brandished a white Fender Telecaster for her first televised performance of '90s rock-inspired single Ego, from fifth studio album The Great Impersonator, scheduled to be released this October. The artist was also accompanied by Måneskin bassist Victoria De Angelis, who ditched her go-to Danelectro Longhorn Bass for a Fender Precision Bass in a 3-tone sunburst finish.

On previous album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey worked with Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and even added Dave Grohl and Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham to the list of collaborators.

Shawn Mendes - "Nobody Knows" | 2024 VMAs - YouTube Watch On

Crooner Shawn Mendes was the third artist to lean on the guitar for his performance. However, unlike Kravitz and Halsey, Mendes opted for a Martin acoustic and tugged at the heartstrings with soulful new track Nobody Knows. Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist Eddie Benjamin joined him on stage, treating the audience to a sweltering Strat-driven solo.

In 2022, Martin teamed up with Mendes on the 000JR-10E Custom Signature Edition, based on the artist's own vintage Martin. The model also marked the brand's largest production of 100% FSC-certified guitars and the Treat You Better hitmaker's first official signature guitar.

This year's biggest winners include Sabrina Carpenter, who took home Song of the Year for Espresso, Chappell Roan, who was awarded Best New Artist, Eminem, who won Best Hip-Hop, Lenny Kravitz, who claimed Best Rock, and Taylor Swift, who bagged a total of seven awards.