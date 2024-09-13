Guitars make a comeback at this year's MTV VMAs – spearheaded by Lenny Kravitz, Halsey and Shawn Mendes

By
published

Lenny Kravitz's Flying V, Halsey's Fender Telecaster and Shawn Mendes' Martin signature acoustic stole the spotlight at the star-studded event

Comp of Lenny Kravitz, Halsey and Shawn Mendes separately performing on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York
(Image credit: Left and Center-Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV; Right-Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

This year’s MTV VMAs were chock-full of extravagant costumes, a healthy dose of camp, and unadulterated pop. However, the event also delivered three standout guitar moments from three very different artists: Lenny Kravitz, Halsey, and Shawn Mendes, refuting any naysayers still holding on to the claim that “guitar music is dead”.

King of cool Lenny Kravitz treated the audience to a ripping three-song medley comprising his 1993 hit Are You Gonna Go My Way, Human – the funk-rock/new-wave track he released earlier this year and Fly, a trap-ified remake of 1998's Fly Away featuring rapper Quavo. For the special occasion, Kravitz played his 1967 Gibson Flying V, a model that has accompanied him throughout his career.

