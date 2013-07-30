20th-Anniversary Edition of Nirvana's 'In Utero' Will Include Complete 1993 'Live And Loud' Show

Universal Music Enterprises will release a deluxe, remastered version of Nirvana's final album, In Utero, on September 24.

The release is timed to commemorate the landmark album's 20th anniversary.

From Universal Music Enterprises:

To say that Nirvana's third and ultimately final studio album, In Utero was 1993's most polarizing record would be the understatement of a decade. The unadorned sonic rawness of Steve Albini's recording laid bare every primal nuance of the most confrontational yet vulnerable material Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl would ever record.

And with its 1991 predecessor Nevermind having sold 30 million copies, returning honest rock and roll to the top of the pop charts, In Utero was the first record Nirvana would make with any expectations from the public. So from the opening quasi-shamble melodics of "Serve The Servants" through the bittersweet closing strains of "All Apologies," In Utero was the sound of the most incredible yet conflicted rock band of the era at the peak of its powers coming to terms with a generational spokes-band mantle they'd never seen coming—and ultimately surmounting these struggles to make the record they needed to make.

UME will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the unwitting swansong of the single most influential artist of the 1990s with a multi-format release that spreads more than 70 remastered, remixed, rare, unreleased and live recordings over configurations ranging from a 3CD/1DVD Super Deluxe Edition to a standard digital/CD remaster of the original album.

Material exclusive to the various versions of the In Utero 20th Anniversary reissue will include never-before-heard demos, B-sides, compilation tracks and live material featuring the final touring lineup of Cobain, Novoselic, Grohl and Pat Smear, including the long-awaited release of the complete "Live and Loud" show from Seattle's Pier 48 on December 13, 1993. A standalone single-disc DVD of the complete "Live And Loud" show along with several never-before-released bonus performances also will be released September 24.

