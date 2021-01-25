35 high-octane shredders – including Michael Angelo Batio, Joel Hoekstra and Nikki Stringfield – join forces for massive charity speed-guitar fest

If you thought the first Shredding for Hope YouTube collaboration was impressive, wait until you get a load of this.

19-year-old Cait Devin – who previously organized a 10-minute speed-guitar fest with 28 of YouTube's best guitarists – has yet again recruited some of the finest shredders on the planet in a new 30-minute-long charity shred session.

This time out, she's joined by a staggering 35 guitarists who all let rip in aid of charity. Alongside a few returning favorites from YouTube, Devin is joined by a number of famous faces who offer up their very best in the name of a good cause.

The video was hosted on Bradley Hall's YouTube channel and features players such as Michael Angelo Batio, Marty Schwartz, Richard Shaw, Nikki Stringfield, Joel Hoekstra, Kiki Wongo, Alicia Vigil and many, many more.

Shredding for Hope 2 treats listeners to a dizzying array of talent, technique and tone, ranging from the tasteful phrases of Marty Schwartz to the face-melting runs of Shokran's Dmitry Demyanenko.

Once again, the chosen charity for the collaboration is There With Care – an organization that provides support for children and families during times of medical crisis. To donate to the cause, you can text "Shredfest" to 44-321.

Those who donate have a chance to win a number of prizes, including guitar lessons with Michael Angelo Batio, Richard Shaw and Sarah Joanna Draper, as well Jacky Vincent's guitar course and a virtual copy of Nikki Stringfield's CD.

Devin plans to pick a winner at random on Saturday 30th.

To learn more about the charity, head over to There With Care.