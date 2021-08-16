Watch the first full demos of IK Multimedia’s Amplitube-powered X-Drive distortion and X-Space reverb pedals

With the release of the first proper demonstrations of two of its much anticipated Amplitube X-Gear pedals, IK Multimedia has given a clearer sign of the full sonic capabilities of its new X-Drive distortion and X-Space delay units.

The new range channels tech from the firm’s wildly popular Amplitube software into hardware form, with four new stompboxes in total: the X-Drive, X-Space, X-Time and X-Vibe.

Each pedal in the new range offers 16 ‘studio-grade effects’ algorithms, with up to 192kHz internal processing and 4x oversampling.

Here, you can see IK Multimedia showing off some of the tones available using each of the 16 algorithms in its X-Drive and X-Space pedals.

In addition to the processing power and diversity of effects included under the hood, there’s a host of useful I/O: including a MIDI in/out, USB (for setting presets using the Amplitube software – all via a matching ‘virtual pedal’), cab sim out, headphones output and external control input.

What’s more, each of the new pedals can be used as a USB audio interface, with wet/dry routing options and stereo out monitoring.

The new units will cost $299 (or €299) each. Head to the IK Multimedia site to find out more about the Amplitube X-Gear range.