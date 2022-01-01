Ibanez expands its Advanced Acoustics line with new-for-2022 sub–$500 AAD50 and AAD50CE models

Ibanez has ushered in the new year with two fresh additions to its Advanced Acoustic family – the AAD50 and AAD50CE acoustic guitars.

It was around this time last year that the Japanese guitar brand debuted the Advanced Acoustic lineup, which introduced the Grand Dreadnought shape – a body shape that is 5% larger than conventional dreadnoughts.

Ibanez's newest offerings loosely follow in the footsteps of their forebears – thanks to the retained body shape and some similar wood materials – though aim to cater towards guitar players on a budget, with both guitars carrying price tags of under $500.

The cheapest of the pair, the non-electric AAD50, comes equipped with the same Grand Dreadnought body shape and solid Sitka spruce top that can be found on its more expensive siblings, though boasts sapele back and sides.

These are complemented by an okoume neck and purpleheart fretboard – which is favored over the Nyatoh neck and Ovangkol ‘board of the flagship AA models.

What is the same, however, is the X-M bracing that can be found under the hood of the AAD50 – a proprietary appointment that, according to Ibanez, contributes to a “clear bottom and crispy treble”.

Finishing touches include a purpleheart bridge, Ibanez Advanced bridge pins, chrome die-cast tuners and D’Addario EXP16 strings.

Many of the above specs can be found on the second new-for-2022 Advanced Acoustic model – the AAD50CE – which is almost identical in terms of build. Featuring an Advanced Access Cutaway, the six-string comes equipped with a solid Sitka spruce top, as well as sapele back and sides.

These are paired with an okoume neck, purpleheart fretboard, X-M bracing, chrome die-cast tuners and Ibanez Advanced bridge pins, as well as a purpleheart bridge and D’Addario EXP16 strings.

Unlike the non-electric AAD50, the AAD50CE flashes an Ibanez under-saddle pickup, which is wired to an Ibanez AEQ-TP2 preamp with an onboard tuner, and balanced XLR and quarter-inch jack outputs.

The Ibanez AAD50 and AAD50CE are available now for $379 and $449, respectively.

To find out more, visit Ibanez.