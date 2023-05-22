Abasi Concepts finally launches the Emi 6 – an ergonomic reinvention of the classic Stratocaster design

Abasi Concepts – the brand founded and headed up by Animals As Leaders virtuoso Tosin Abasi – has expanded its Emi range of instruments with the Emi 6.

Fans of the brand might get a sense of déjà vu here – this is, after all, the same model that Abasi himself showed us during last year’s NAMM show, but now the long-awaited six-string version of his Emi template has received an official release.

Famed for a boundary-pushing playing style that is reflected in his unique approach to guitar design, Abasi has once again leafed through the annals of guitar history for his latest model, returning to a flagship Fender aesthetic for another none-more-Abasi creation.

Whereas the brand’s early Space T tipped its hat to Leo Fender’s Telecaster single-cut, the Emi 6 instead doubles down on a decidedly more Stratocaster flavor thanks to a double-cut design.

Not only that, the Emi 6 further distinguishes itself from its more modernistic Emi 7 Master Series predecessor by reverting to an orthodox six-string configuration and a body topography wholly reminiscent of the Strat.

That means there are three single coils neatly organized along the lines of a standard Strat, with a five-way blade switch charged with navigating the trio. A two-point tremolo and streamlined two-knob control circuit also make the cut.

Despite these comparisons, though, it's safe to say the performances of an Emi 6 and Strat couldn’t be more different, no doubt a result of Abasi’s borderline surgical approach to ergonomics.

Highlights from the spec sheet include an “Oviform+-” neck profile, which is likened to an asymmetrical teardrop shape, as well as the seamless set-neck construction joint.

In terms of build, a korina body and neck form the core of the Emi 6, which also flaunts a 20” radius roasted fingerboard – composed from ebony or maple depending on the finish – with Jescar stainless steel frets. The heavily contoured guitar also accommodates a Gotoh 510 bridge and a trio of Fishman Fluence single-coils.

Black and Latte are the finishes on offer – the former has the ebony ‘board, the latter uses maple – and each example arrives with Hipshot locking tuners.

The presence of korina on this spec sheet is particularly notable, given that the rest of the Emi line – and, indeed, the rest of the Abasi Concepts catalog – offers okoume alternatives.

Owing to the fact quite a lot of people have been itching for the Emi 6’s release since last June, it’s no surprise that both models have, unfortunately, already sold out.

For those waiting on a restock – or if you're simply wanting to stare and marvel at Abasi's latest beauty for a while longer – head over to Abasi Concepts.