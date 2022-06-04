NAMM 2022: Tosin Abasi introduces us to Emi, Abasi Concepts’ first ergonomic double-cut guitars

By published

The Animals As Leaders mastermind takes us through three new designs, including a Strat-inspired single-coil model – and offers an update on his game-changing nylon-string prototype

NAMM 2022: Not content with being one of the world’s foremost virtuosos, Tosin Abasi is becoming an increasingly prolific guitar designer – this year’s show has seen him unveil his surprise collaboration with Ernie Ball Music Man, the Kaizen, as well as several firsts for his own company, Abasi Concepts.

The brand’s big launch is the Emi, its debut extended-range double-cut guitar outline, which comes in three flavors – and fortunately for us, Tosin was kind enough to give us a guided tour of his new creations.

First up is a yellow seven-string Emi, which takes its cues from the Larada, but offers a slightly more traditional take on progressive guitar design, with a non-multi-scale fretboard and Gotoh 510 floating tremolo system – another first for the company.

Abasi Concepts designs at NAMM 2022

(Image credit: Future)

Fishman Fluence pickups once again feature across the new designs, but a black eight-string Emi features an HSS configuration, with single coils spec’d by Abasi’s Animals As Leaders bandmate Javier Reyes, alongside his own signature humbucker in the bridge (although Abasi hints at voicing his own singles down the line).

Both models feature asymmetrical neck profiles, which taper towards the headstock for more fluid playing across the neck.

Naturally, the Abasi designs will come in a range of fits and finishes, and this eight-string version features the multi-scale design synonymous with the brand’s Larada guitars.

You’ll also note that the guitar’s curved edges are polished, while flat areas are matte satin with a white outline, which make these designs outrageously photogenic.

Tosin Abasi with new Larada guitar

(Image credit: Future)

There’s a Space T equivalent in the Emi range, too: a six-string, Strat-inspired model in an alluring Latte finish with a pearloid pickguard, roasted maple figured neck and Richlite fingerboard.

The guitar features a trio of regular Fishman Fluence single coils with two voices, as well as a Gotoh 510 tremolo.

Abasi also showcased one of the company’s latest innovations, a seven-string multi-scale nylon design that could be a game-changer for progressive acoustic players.

Abasi Concepts designs at NAMM 2022

(Image credit: Future)

The model’s string spacing and string height are designed to make for an easy transition for electric guitarists, too, while an in-built Fishman Aura system provides mic’d-up acoustic tones without the risk of live feedback.

Abasi is confident the model will be for sale within a few months, while the Emis are TBC.

For more on those guitars, keep an eye on Abasi Concepts' socials (opens in new tab), while we'll be keeping you up to date on all the latest news from the show on our NAMM 2022 live blog.

Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar (opens in new tab), Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as the best part of 20 years performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe (opens in new tab).