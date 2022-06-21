Abasi Concepts expands its Larada Legion series with its most affordable six-string electric guitar to date

This fresh 2022 drop from Abasi's most-affordable line is offered in four finishes, equipped with a pair of Tosin Abasi Fishman Fluence humbuckers and is available now

Abasi Concepts Larada Legion 6
(Image credit: Abasi Concepts)

Abasi Concepts has added a six-string option to its Larada Legion electric guitar series. The Larada Legion 6 arrives with the same future-forward body shape as its seven and eight-string Larada Legion siblings, and while $1,999 it might be few players’ idea of a cheap date, these South Korean-built electrics nonetheless offer a more affordable entry point into the wonderful world of Tosin Abasi’s brand.

For a certain stripe of contemporary prog or metal player, Abasi is a veritable Willy Wonka figure, a transformative player at the vanguard of today's pro-owned guitar companies. His designs challenge the established form of the instrument, with everything geared towards performance, and the discovery of new techniques.

Fundamentally, we have a solid basswood body and a wenge neck that is affixed by fix bolts and carved into a Thin U profile. The Larada Legion 6 has an ebony fingerboard with offset pearloid dot markers, home to 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets. 

The 25.5” scale length should feel familiar, but nose to tail this is a little different, a new design archetype to play with. The nut is made from graphite. There is a set of Abasi-branded locking tuners and a Gotoh 510 vibrato.

This being a 21st-century guitar design it is no surprise that we have a pair of Fishman Fluence Tosin Abasi humbuckers at the neck and bridge positions. Controlling these are a volume dial with a push/pull and a five-way switch. Fishman says Abasi’s signature set are the most versatile Fluence pickups they make, combining the Fluence Modern multi-voice paradigm by putting multiple coil combinations on the table. 

“Even the magnetic circuit is tuned, with pole pieces and a blade magnet combined in the neck position for authentic single coil interaction,” says Fishman.

The Larada Legion 6 is available to order now, shipping from July, and as is often the case with a new Abasi Concepts drop, you have to be quick on the draw – they typically sell out in no time.

Head over to Abasi Concepts for more details. Other new products coming soon under the Abasi banner include the ergonomically promising Emi double-cut, which Abasi introduced to GW at NAMM 2022, and there is a seven-string multi-scale nylon-string prototype that should get all players perched on the frontier of progressive styles most excited.

Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to publications including Guitar World, MusicRadar and Total Guitar. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.