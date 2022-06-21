Abasi Concepts expands its Larada Legion series with its most affordable six-string electric guitar to date

Abasi Concepts has added a six-string option to its Larada Legion electric guitar series. The Larada Legion 6 arrives with the same future-forward body shape as its seven and eight-string Larada Legion siblings, and while $1,999 it might be few players’ idea of a cheap date, these South Korean-built electrics nonetheless offer a more affordable entry point into the wonderful world of Tosin Abasi’s brand.

For a certain stripe of contemporary prog or metal player, Abasi is a veritable Willy Wonka figure, a transformative player at the vanguard of today's pro-owned guitar companies. His designs challenge the established form of the instrument, with everything geared towards performance, and the discovery of new techniques.

Fundamentally, we have a solid basswood body and a wenge neck that is affixed by fix bolts and carved into a Thin U profile. The Larada Legion 6 has an ebony fingerboard with offset pearloid dot markers, home to 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets.

The 25.5” scale length should feel familiar, but nose to tail this is a little different, a new design archetype to play with. The nut is made from graphite. There is a set of Abasi-branded locking tuners and a Gotoh 510 vibrato.

This being a 21st-century guitar design it is no surprise that we have a pair of Fishman Fluence Tosin Abasi humbuckers at the neck and bridge positions. Controlling these are a volume dial with a push/pull and a five-way switch. Fishman says Abasi’s signature set are the most versatile Fluence pickups they make, combining the Fluence Modern multi-voice paradigm by putting multiple coil combinations on the table.

“Even the magnetic circuit is tuned, with pole pieces and a blade magnet combined in the neck position for authentic single coil interaction,” says Fishman.

The Larada Legion 6 is available to order now, shipping from July, and as is often the case with a new Abasi Concepts drop, you have to be quick on the draw – they typically sell out in no time.

Head over to Abasi Concepts for more details. Other new products coming soon under the Abasi banner include the ergonomically promising Emi double-cut, which Abasi introduced to GW at NAMM 2022, and there is a seven-string multi-scale nylon-string prototype that should get all players perched on the frontier of progressive styles most excited.