Abasi Concepts unveils its most affordable Larada models yet

Abasi Concepts, the guitar company headed up by Animals as Leaders guitar genius Tosin Abasi, has unveiled the new Larada Legion electric guitar range, a more affordable version of the brand’s Larada design.
The new models boast basswood bodies, wenge necks, ebony fingerboards and Fishman Fluence Tosin Abasi pickups.
There are also compound radius fingerboards, multi-scale fanned frets, graphite nuts and Abasi Concepts locking tuners.
The seven- and eight-string Legions come in Charcoal Burl with a poplar burl veneer top, as well as limited Blue Sage, Overcast and Aquaburst (also with poplar burl veneer top) finishes.
The Larada 7 Charcoal Burl is available for $1,799, while the the Larada 8 Charcoal Burl is $1,899. All seven- and eight-string limited colors are offered for $1,999 and all guitars come with a case.
For more information, head to Abasi Concepts.