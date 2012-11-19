AC/DC Release Entire Catalog on iTunes

AC/DC, one of the last big holdouts in terms of making their music available on iTunes, have finally relented.

Starting today, the Australian hard-rock band's entire catalog is now available digitally, exclusively on iTunes.

The news was announced this morning on the band's official website:

"From their 1976 debut High Voltage to seminal classic Back In Black and 2008 smash hit Black Ice, every one of AC/DC's 16 studio albums, along with four live albums and three compilation albums, are available for the first time ever on the iTunes Store. All tracks are mastered for iTunes, and fans have the ability to download full albums or simply purchase their favorite individual songs.

"Fans can also choose from two specially packaged digital compilations: The Complete Collection, the complete iTunes-exclusive AC/DC catalog; and The Collection, which includes all 16 studio albums."

It's not clear what prompted AC/DC to change their minds, but they're not the only act to relent: Kid Rock also recently lifted his boycott of the digital service with his new album, Rebel Soul. Other big-name holdouts include Garth Brooks and Tool.

For more information, check out the band's landing page at iTunes, right here.