Ace Frehley Announces New Album, 'Spaceman'

Ace Frehley has announced a new solo album, Spaceman. You can hear its second single, "Rockin' with the Boys," above.

Spaceman—which will be available October 19 via Entertainment One (eOne)—is Frehley's eighth solo album. The former Kiss guitarist unveiled the album's first single, "Bronx Boy," back in April.

You can check out Spaceman's cover and track list below.

Aside from this newly announced solo album, Frehley has also recently been busy mending the fences with his former bandmates, particularly Kiss bassist Gene Simmons. Frehley took the stage with Simmons for the first time in 16 years at a Hurricane Harvey benefit concert last September, and joined Simmons again at a Q&A for Simmons' Vault Experience at Walt Grace Vintage Guitars in Miami, Florida in February.

For more on Ace Frehley, be sure to follow along on Facebook.

Ace Frehley—Spaceman track list:

01. Without You I'm Nothing

02. Rockin' With the Boys

03. Your Wish Is My Command

04. Bronx Boy

05. Pursuit Of Rock and Roll

06. I Wanna Go Back

07. Mission To Mars

08. Off My Back

09. Quantum Flux