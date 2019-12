Former Kiss axeman Ace Frehley has begun work on a new covers album and has enlisted luminaries such as Slash, Lita Ford and Pearl Jam's Mike McCready to help him out.

Frehley, whose new solo album, Space Invader, will be released August 18, has said he hopes the covers album will be released by next year.

Check out the audio for "Gimme a Feelin'" from Space Invader: