“He came over and he said, 'You did a really good job up there.' I thought, 'Man, my guitar was off…’” Whitesnake’s Joel Hoekstra on the time Ace Frehley complimented his guitar playing… even though he wasn’t actually playing anything

By
published

Hoekstra says he only “really understood” the KISS veteran after partaking in an intimate and exclusive jam, during which Frehley insisted on cranking his amp to ear-splitting volumes

Joel Hoekstra and Ace Frehley
(Image credit: Joel Hoekstra / Jayme Thornton)

Joel Hoekstra says he understood Ace Frehley was a “larger than life rock star” after he was complimented by the KISS icon, even though he’d turned off his electric guitar.

The strange anecdote was detailed by the Whitesnake and Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist during an appearance on the Jay Jay French Connection podcast.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.