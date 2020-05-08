Achieve maximum blues power with Blackstar’s limited edition Jared James Nichols JJN-20R MkII amp

Blackstar has unveiled its newest collaboration with Jared James Nichols, the limited edition JJN-20R MkII guitar amp.

The new 20-watt combo version of Nichols’ signature head boasts an ECC83 in the preamp section and two EL84 power amp tubes.

There’s also Clean and Bluespower channels with footswitchable voices, studio-quality reverb, a power reduction down to two watts, USB audio out and XLR D.I. out and a Celestion G12T-75 speaker.

Aesthetically, the amp features a Jared James Nichols panel design and a tan basketweave front, and is wrapped in racing green tolex.

“Blackstar amps define my tone. It really is the sound in my head. It’s simple; Blackstar inspires me to play at my best,” Nichols said.

The Jared James Nichols JJN-20R MkII is available for $729.99.

For more information, head to Blackstar Amps.