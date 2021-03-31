Acorn Amplifiers hits a fuzzed-up home run with the F#%k Face

Atlanta-based gear company Acorn Amplifiers has added a brand-new fuzz pedal to its product range, the F#%k Face.

A triple-gain stage fuzz unit, the eloquently named unit features circuitry based around – as you may have guessed – the legendary Fuzz Face, and a chassis decorated in infamous baseball error card imagery from the late-'80s.

Control-wise, the pedal features a relatively simple layout, with dynamic Level and Fuzz controls and an on/off true bypass footswitch.

Says Acorn Amplifiers: “The circuit is based on a legendary Fuzz with a different Face. But with an additional gain stage, the F#%k Face is voiced to retain more full-bodied, usable, and dynamic fuzz tones all along the sweep of the two controls.”

The F#%k Face is available from April 1 for $139. For more information, head over to Acorn Amplifiers.

And for more news from Acorn, check out its new dual-channel distortion pedal, the Mind Killer, which was released in October last year.