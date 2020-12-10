Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen unveil debut Smith/Kotzen single, Taking My Chances

Back in August, Iron Maiden's resident axe-wielding angler Adrian Smith alluded to a potential collaboration with Winery Dogs frontman Richie Kotzen. At the time, he confessed he was “sworn to secrecy”, but now, the veil has been lifted, as the pair introduce Smith/Kotzen's debut single, Taking My Chances.

The '70s classic rock-inspired track was recorded in February 2020 in the Turks and Caicos Islands in the West Indies, and the pair promise there'll be more to come in 2021.

“I think Richie and I complement each other really well,” Smith says. “He’s a virtuoso guitarist but he’s got a great sense of melody - the whole thing just felt very natural.”

Echoing Smith's thoughts, Kotzen adds, “We found common ground in classic and blues-based rock. We both come from that mentality. We’ve been writing and recording together for the past year and I’m ecstatic with the results.”

Smith's August revelation was, of course, not the first time a collaboration between the pair has been alluded to. Back in February, Kotzen posted a photo on Instagram of Smith and himself walking on a beach in the island of Providenciales with the caption, “Adrian Smith and I discussing the magic of writing songs in C-sharp minor.”

A post shared by Richie Kotzen (@richie_kotzen) A photo posted by on

The same month, Kotzen told the Another FN Podcast, "I don’t like talking about things until they’re finished, but if you look at the photographs and who I’m with, and that sort of thing, you could assume that there may be a collaboration in the works.”