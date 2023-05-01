Aerosmith announce farewell North American tour

Aerosmith have announced an extensive North American tour that they say will be their last.

Titled Peace Out, the tour will also feature The Black Crowes as an opener, and will take the band across the continent from early September 2023 through late January 2024.

“It’s not goodbye, it’s peace out!" the band said of the trek in a joint statement. "Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

One notable absence from the shows will be the band's longtime drummer, Joey Kramer.

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," the band said in a statement accompanying the tour's announcement.

"Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

In 2019, Aerosmith announced a summer 2020 European tour in celebration of the band's 50th anniversary. After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dates were postponed to the summer of 2021, then 2022, before finally being cancelled (opens in new tab) early last year.

Though the legendary rockers continued to perform semi-regularly in Las Vegas as part of their now-completed Deuces Are Wild residency in the city, they refrained from making broader tour plans until now.

Speaking to Joe Bonamassa as part of the guitarist's Live From Nerdville (opens in new tab) podcast in June 2021, Aerosmith electric guitar player Brad Whitford voiced doubts about the band's future, citing their advancing age.

Following a conversation regarding Brexit and difficulty obtaining work visas for the band's eventually-cancelled European dates, Whitford told Bonamassa at the time that he had “doubts about Aerosmith ever really performing again,” noting that “age is becoming a real factor."

Of course, Aerosmith did return to the stage, playing a pair of New England dates in September 2022, before concluding their Las Vegas residency late last year.

For Aerosmith's full 2023-2024 tour itinerary, and tickets, visit the band's website (opens in new tab).