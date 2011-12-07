The Afghan Whigs Set to Reunite for All Tomorrow's Parties

It's been 13 years since the members of the Afghan Whigs shared a stage, but that span will come to an end next year as the band are set to reunite for All Tomorrow's Parties.

In May the Whigs will be part of All Tomorrow's Parties' I'll Be Your Mirror festival, which takes place in London at Alexandra Palace. Later in the year, they will also headline the festival's American counterpart, headlining the September 22 night of ATP in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

The band has only confirmed these two dates for next year.