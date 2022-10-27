Watch Alex Lifeson and Robby Krieger join forces for 8-minute jam of Santana's Evil Ways

Two members of rock royalty, Alex Lifeson of Rush and Robby Krieger of The Doors, came together at a recent benefit concert to jam Santana’s 1969 classic, Evil Ways.

The event, the Scott Medlock-Robby Krieger Golf Classic and All-Star Concert, took place on Monday (October 24) at Bogie's Westlake Village Inn in California to honor artist Scott Medlock, a friend of Krieger’s who passed away last year aged 53 following a battle with cancer.

In new fan-shot footage, the pair of electric guitar legends serve the six-string goodness in an eight-minute jam, in which they regularly trade the track’s abundance of Latin-inspired lead lines alongside Santana vocalist Andy Vargas. Check it out below.

Robby Krieger and Scott Medlock launched their benefit concert and accompanying golf tournament in 2008, first in aid of the Pat Tillman Foundation, which provides academic scholarships for veterans and their partners, and later St. Jude Children’s Hospital, which helps treat childhood cancer and other pediatric diseases.

Proceeds from this year’s event went to the Pat Tillman Foundation and the Colontown/PalTown Development Foundation & Cancer Support Community.

Since its foundation 14 years ago, the Scott Medlock-Robby Krieger Golf Classic and All-Star Concert has raised over $3 million for various causes.

Alex Lifeson has participated in the event numerous times over the years, his most recent appearance being in 2018.

2022’s been a busy year for the Rush guitarist. Back in January, he launched his new band, Envy of None, through which he has released songs written shortly after Rush’s breakup in 2018.

“After the last Rush tour in 2015, I made sure I started writing immediately,” he told Guitar World back in May. “I didn’t want to lose it; I didn’t want to feel like that was the end. So I continued to write, just for my own benefit. A few of those tracks are on my website, some of them are on the Envy of None album.”

The guitarist also made appearances alongside his former bandmate Geddy Lee at the two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts last month, which took place at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3 and LA’s Kia Forum on September 27.

The duo reunited to perform Rush classics 2112 Part I: Overture, Working Man and YYZ, the latter of which Hawkins himself had performed with the pair during a Foo Fighters gig in 2008.