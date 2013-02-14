Alice in Chains Announce May Release for New Album, 'The Devil Put the Dinosaurs Here'

Alice In Chains have announced that their new album, The Devil Put the Dinosaurs Here, will be released in May.

The album, which was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Deftones), is the followup to 2009's Black Gives Way to Blue, which earned two Grammy nominations and saw the band headlining a sold-out international tour that wrapped up at Madison Square Garden.

The band have several 2013 dates lined up, and you can see them below.

Watch the music video for "Hollow" below, and be sure to stop by RevolverMag.com for an exclusive look behind the making of the video. To watch the behind-the-scenes video, head here.

For more Alice in Chains news, visit the band's official website and Facebook page.

Alice in Chains on Tour 2013

April 2013

Apr 25 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore

Apr 26 - Tampa, FL - WXTB Rockfest

Apr 27 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville

Apr 30 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

May 2013

May 1 - Augusta, GA - William B. Bell Auditorium

May 4 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion

May 5 - Norfolk, VA - Norva

May 7 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Event Center

May 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

May 10 - Boone, IA - Central Iowa Expo

May 12 - St. Louis, MO - KPNT Pointfest

May 14 - Sioux Falls, SD - Lyons Fairgrounds

May 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

May 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Susquehanna Bank Center

May 19 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range

May 21 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre

May 22 - Evansville, IN - Aiken Theatre

May 24 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

May 25 - Pryor, Oklahoma - Rocklahoma

June 2013

Jun 15 - Donington Park, England - Download Festival

September 2013

Sep 19 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Rock in Rio