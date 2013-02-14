Alice in Chains Announce May Release for New Album, 'The Devil Put the Dinosaurs Here'

Alice In Chains have announced that their new album, The Devil Put the Dinosaurs Here, will be released in May.
The album, which was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Deftones), is the followup to 2009's Black Gives Way to Blue, which earned two Grammy nominations and saw the band headlining a sold-out international tour that wrapped up at Madison Square Garden.
The band have several 2013 dates lined up, and you can see them below.
Watch the music video for "Hollow" below, and be sure to stop by RevolverMag.com for an exclusive look behind the making of the video. To watch the behind-the-scenes video, head here.
For more Alice in Chains news, visit the band's official website and Facebook page.
Alice in Chains on Tour 2013
April 2013
- Apr 25 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore
- Apr 26 - Tampa, FL - WXTB Rockfest
- Apr 27 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville
- Apr 30 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
May 2013
May 1 - Augusta, GA - William B. Bell Auditorium
May 4 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion
May 5 - Norfolk, VA - Norva
May 7 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Event Center
May 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center
May 10 - Boone, IA - Central Iowa Expo
May 12 - St. Louis, MO - KPNT Pointfest
May 14 - Sioux Falls, SD - Lyons Fairgrounds
May 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
May 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Susquehanna Bank Center
May 19 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range
May 21 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre
May 22 - Evansville, IN - Aiken Theatre
May 24 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
May 25 - Pryor, Oklahoma - Rocklahoma
June 2013
Jun 15 - Donington Park, England - Download Festival
September 2013
Sep 19 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Rock in Rio