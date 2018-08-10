Alice in Chains Premiere New Song, "Never Fade"

Alice in Chains have premiered "Never Fade," the third single from their highly anticipated upcoming album, Rainier Fog. You can check it out above.

"Never Fade" follows "So Far Under" and "The One You Know." Rainier Fog—which is set for an August 24 release via BMG—was produced by Nick Raskulinecz—who also produced the band's last two efforts, 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here and 2009’s Black Gives Way To Blue. It was mainly recorded at Studio X, the same facility where they tracked 1995’s Alice In Chains.

“It’s a record we haven’t done yet, I can tell you that,” Jerry Cantrell told Guitar World about Rainier Fog in an interview back in April. “But it’s also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It’s got our fingerprint. And we’re really proud of the material that we wrote and the performances we captured. There’s some really heavy shit, some really ugly stuff, some real beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy shit… it’s good!”

You can preorder Rainier Fog right here, and be sure to stay tuned for more coverage of Alice in Chains from us in the (very) near future...

For more information, point your browser to aliceinchains.com.