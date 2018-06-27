Alice in Chains Announce New Album, 'Rainier Fog,' Share New Song

(Image credit: Pamela Littky)

Alice in Chains have at last announced the details of their long-awaited, highly anticipated new album. Rainier Fog will be released August 24 via BMG. You can check out its second single, "So Far Under," below.

"So Far Under" follows the album's first single, the well-received "The One You Know," which was released last month.

“It’s about feeling completely up against it—outnumbered, surrounded, facing seemingly unbeatable odds and being really pissed off about it," William DuVall—Alice in Chains' lead vocalist and guitarist—said of "So Far Under" in a press release. "It was inspired by personal circumstances, as well as events in the wider world. But it’s not as resigned to defeat as it may seem. The lyric is a cold, hard assessment of a difficult situation but the music has a message all its own. There’s still room to flip the script."

"Every aspect of writing and recording this song will always be remembered with a lot of joy—from recording the basic tracks and the guitar solo at Studio X in Seattle to doing further overdubs at Nick Raskulinecz’s studio in rural Tennessee," Duvall continued. "Everyone in the band and our studio team really stepped up and knocked it out of the park on this one. We’re extremely proud of this song and the entire album.”

Rainier Fog was produced by Nick Raskulinecz—who also produced the band's last two efforts, 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here and 2009’s Black Gives Way To Blue. It was mainly recorded at Studio X, the same facility where they tracked 1995’s Alice In Chains.

“It’s a record we haven’t done yet, I can tell you that,” Jerry Cantrell told Guitar World about Rainier Fog in an interview back in April. “But it’s also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It’s got our fingerprint. And we’re really proud of the material that we wrote and the performances we captured. There’s some really heavy shit, some really ugly stuff, some real beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy shit… it’s good!”

You can preorder Rainier Fog right here, and check out Alice in Chains' full itinerary below.

For more information, point your browser to aliceinchains.com.

Alice in Chains 2018 Tour Dates:

June 28 – Padua, Italy – Sherwood

June 30 – Bezirk-Landstrasse, Austria – Arena Open Air Wien

July 1 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Park

July 3 – Berlin, Germany – Huxley’s Neue Welt

July 4 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

July 8 – Belford, France – Les Eurockeennes 30

July 10 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai San Siro

July 13 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

July 14 – Lisboa, Portugal – NOS Alive

July 17 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea

July 18 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Caesarea

Aug 22 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Aug 28 – Paso Robles, CA – Vino Robles Amp

Aug 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

Aug 31 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Sept 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl

Sept 3 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall

Sept 4 – El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre

Sept 6 – Austin, TX – ACL Live

Sept 7 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

Sept 8 – Dallas, TX – Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

Sept 10 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theatre

Sept 11 – Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

Sept 13 – Denver, CO – Fillmore

Sept 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

Oct. 14 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 16 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Oct. 18 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center

Oct. 20 - Newkirk, Okla. @ First Council Casino

Oct. 21 - Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater

Oct. 23 - New Orleans, La. @ Saenger Theatre

Oct. 24 - Birmingham, Ala. @ The BJCC

Oct. 26 - St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Oct. 27 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 28 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Events Center