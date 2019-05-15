Alice in Chains Share Beer-Fueled “Rainier Fog” Video

Alice in Chains have shared the official video for “Rainier Fog,” the title track to their 2018 album. You can watch the clip, directed by Peter Darley Miller, above.

Commented drummer Sean Kinney, “In a world where things are becoming increasingly serious, with ‘Rainier Fog’ we have continued our long tradition of making asses out of ourselves in videos. So for all of you that were raised bottle-fed, this one is for you. Mission accomplished.”

Added Jerry Cantrell, “We had a blast making the ‘Rainier Fog’ music video, which continues the Northwest theme of the record. We hope you enjoy it and have a laugh.”

Alice in Chains recently announced a joint North American summer amphitheater tour with Korn, kicking off July 18th in Del Valle, Texas. Underoath will serve as the trek’s special guest, with Ho99o9 and FEVER 333 opening on select dates