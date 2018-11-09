All That Remains Announce Jason Richardson as Guitarist for Upcoming Tour

Following the sudden passing of guitarist Oli Herbert in October, All That Remains have announced that they will continue on with their previously scheduled European tour with Sevendust. Filling in on lead guitar on the upcoming trek will be Jason Richardson (All Shall Perish, Chelsea Grin, Born of Osiris).

Additionally, All That Remains’ new album, Victims of the New Disease, is out today, November 9, via Razor & Tie.

Said frontman Phil Labonte, “Losing Oli has been a tremendous blow to the core of ATR. But I know he wouldn't want anything other than for us to continue. He loved this record so much—it's some of our best work. We look forward to sharing the music with everyone—seeing our fans from the stage. From where Oli loved most. It'll be cathartic. We'll need it to be."

All current tour dates are below, with more touring plans in North America to be announced soon.

All That Remains and Sevendust tour dates:

12/1 — Southampton, UK —Engine Rooms

12/2 — London, UK — Electric Brixton

12/4 — Manchester, UK — Academy 2

12/5 — Glasgow, UK — Garage

12/6 — Nottingham, UK — Rock City

12/7 — Bristol, UK — Swx

12/9 — Paris, FR — Glazart

12/10 — Cologne, DE — Luxor

12/11 — Berlin, DE — Columbia Theater

12/13 — Prague, CZ — Meet Factory

12/14 — Wroclaw, PL — Firlej

12/15 — Vienna, AT — Flex

12/17 — Munich, DE — Backstage Halle

12/18 — Aarau, CH — Kiff

12/19 — Amsterdam, NL — Melweg Oz