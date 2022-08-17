UK math-rockers Alpha Male Tea Party appeal for help following huge gear theft

By published

The trio have had an enormous list of guitar, bass and drum gear stolen while on the road

(L-R) Greg Chapman - Drums, Ben Griffiths - Bass and Tom Peters - Guitar)
(Image credit: Alpha Male Tea Party)

Alpha Male Tea Party, one of the UK’s premier math-rock outfits – or in their own words, “(fucking) loud instrumental band” – have had an huge list of gear stolen and have appealed to the wider musician community to help them track it down.

The band – consisting of guitarist Tom Peters, bassist Ben Griffiths and drummer Greg Chapman – were returning to their hometown of Liverpool, following their August 15 appearance at London’s Signature Brew venue (hosted by experimental rock promoters Portals), when the theft occurred. 

Sadly, the thieves made off with a vast amount of equipment. The band has shared the full breakdown of stolen gear on Twitter, which includes guitar, bass and drum equipment.

The full list of guitar and bass guitar gear includes...

  • Daphne Blue Fender Highway One Telecaster
  • Black Fender Classic Player Triple Telecaster
  • Homemade walnut Tele-style guitar
  • Victory Sheriff 44 amp head
  • Blackheart Little Giant amp head.
  • Fender Mexican Jazz Standard
  • Rickenbacker 4001
  • Fender P-Bass Player Plus (brand new)
  • Ampeg SVT Pro 4 head

Drummer Greg Chapman is also missing a significant amount of drum gear (predominantly cymbals (opens in new tab)), following the theft. You can view the full inventory and images of Peters’ Teles below.

See more

Fortunately, the group has insurance – and they are not appealing for financial support – but the instruments hold great sentimental value, particularly the homemade Tele, which was built by Peters’ father. The theft has left them uncertain about their ability to perform their much-anticipated set at the UK’s forthcoming festival, ArcTangent (August 17-20). 

[UPDATE: Alpha Male Tea Party have since confirmed (opens in new tab) they will be performing at ArcTangent this weekend]

Alpha Male Tea Party

Peters with his Daphne Blue Tele (Image credit: Mike Banks)

In addition, the band has asked fans and fellow musicians to be on the lookout for the equipment and to contact them if they see any of the items for sale, online, or elsewhere.

If you spot anything, or want to reach out to the band in their hour of need, head to Alpha Male Tea Party’s Twitter (opens in new tab) or Instagram (opens in new tab), or buy their new album Infinity Stare over on Bandcamp (opens in new tab).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.