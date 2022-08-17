UK math-rockers Alpha Male Tea Party appeal for help following huge gear theft

Alpha Male Tea Party, one of the UK’s premier math-rock outfits – or in their own words, “(fucking) loud instrumental band” – have had an huge list of gear stolen and have appealed to the wider musician community to help them track it down.

The band – consisting of guitarist Tom Peters, bassist Ben Griffiths and drummer Greg Chapman – were returning to their hometown of Liverpool, following their August 15 appearance at London’s Signature Brew venue (hosted by experimental rock promoters Portals), when the theft occurred.

Sadly, the thieves made off with a vast amount of equipment. The band has shared the full breakdown of stolen gear on Twitter, which includes guitar, bass and drum equipment.

The full list of guitar and bass guitar gear includes...

Daphne Blue Fender Highway One Telecaster

Black Fender Classic Player Triple Telecaster

Homemade walnut Tele-style guitar

Victory Sheriff 44 amp head

Blackheart Little Giant amp head.

Fender Mexican Jazz Standard

Rickenbacker 4001

Fender P-Bass Player Plus (brand new)

Ampeg SVT Pro 4 head

Drummer Greg Chapman is also missing a significant amount of drum gear (predominantly cymbals (opens in new tab)), following the theft. You can view the full inventory and images of Peters’ Teles below.

My teles pic.twitter.com/WwIbCrBjdDAugust 16, 2022 See more

Fortunately, the group has insurance – and they are not appealing for financial support – but the instruments hold great sentimental value, particularly the homemade Tele, which was built by Peters’ father. The theft has left them uncertain about their ability to perform their much-anticipated set at the UK’s forthcoming festival, ArcTangent (August 17-20).

[UPDATE: Alpha Male Tea Party have since confirmed (opens in new tab) they will be performing at ArcTangent this weekend]

Peters with his Daphne Blue Tele (Image credit: Mike Banks)

In addition, the band has asked fans and fellow musicians to be on the lookout for the equipment and to contact them if they see any of the items for sale, online, or elsewhere.

If you spot anything, or want to reach out to the band in their hour of need, head to Alpha Male Tea Party’s Twitter (opens in new tab) or Instagram (opens in new tab), or buy their new album Infinity Stare over on Bandcamp (opens in new tab).