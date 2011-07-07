Amazon Cloud Offering Unlimited Music Storage to Compete With Google, Apple

Amazon Cloud Player, the online retailer’s cloud-based music service, has announced that it is now offering unlimited music storage.

According to a report from Mashable:

"The changes affect all new purchases of Cloud Drive storage plans. If a user spends $20 for a year’s worth of storage, he or she will still get 20 GB of space. However, MP3s and AAC files no longer count against the limit. This applies to all Cloud Drive plans, although Amazon says the deal is only available 'for a limited time.' Non-paying users of the service will still get 5 GB of space for free."

"In addition, Amazon has also announced that all MP3s purchased through Amazon will be stored for free as well."

This move is likely being made to strike a blow to both Google and Apple, who have both recently launched competing cloud storage services.

For the full report, head here.