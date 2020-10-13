An Echo Dot and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for less than $19? Yep, you read that right

With Prime Day underway, it makes sense that among the products being discounted by the event’s creator, are Amazon’s own. While you can get money off the Amazon Ring video doorbell right now, amongst other things, we're most jazzed about this epic deal on the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker!

Right now, you can save a whopping 81% on Amazon’s most popular smart speaker, and what’s more, Amazon has bundled the Echo Dot with a free six-month subscription to its Music Unlimited streaming service. That means that instead of the usual combined price of $97.93, you'll get the Echo Dot and access to 60 million songs for 6 months for just $18.99. While we're loving all the amazing Prime Day guitar deals, this offer is pretty unbeatable.

Amazon Echo Dot w/Music Unlimited: $18.99

The Echo Dot can operate as a standalone smart speaker (with Bluetooth connectivity and analog input), but you can also pair multiple speakers together for stereo or multi-room sound. Amazon has combined this already-brilliant deal on the Echo Dot with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $18.99. That gives you 6 months of access to over 60 million songs as well as a speaker to stream them on! View Deal

With Bluetooth connectivity as well as a mini-jack input, the Echo Dot is the perfect speaker for positioning anywhere in your home. Not only does it make a great standalone device, but you can pair it with other members of the Echo family to build yourself a stereo or multi-room rig too!

If you’ve been holding off getting your first smart speaker, or simply want to add to your home’s collection, we can’t see a better deal than this coming anytime soon!

More great Prime Day deals online right now