Andy Wood recruits Tosin Abasi, Mark Lettieri, Greg Koch and more for 2022 Woodshed Guitar Experience

Also set to feature the likes of Nick Johnston, Brent Mason, Tom Quayle and Guthrie Trapp, the guitar clinic will take place in Crossville, Tennessee from August 25 - August 28

Electric guitar pro Andy Wood has announced the third edition of his annual Woodshed Guitar Experience.

Set to take place at Lake Frances in Crossville, Tennessee from August 25 - August 28, the multi-day clinic will feature Wood and a laundry list of other guitar greats, including Tosin Abasi, Mark Lettieri, Greg Koch, Martin Miller, Nick Johnston, Brent Mason, Tom Quayle and Guthrie Trapp.

Spanning four days and three nights, the experience is limited to 125 guests, and features small-group lessons, gear talks, jam sessions and more. The guests are also treated, each evening, to full-length concerts by the artists.

“The Woodshed Guitar Experience is a real passion project for me and one of my favorite things I get to do as a guitar player,” Wood said in a press release. 

“Getting together with some of the best players in the business to teach a group of dedicated attendees of all skill levels brings me more joy than I ever thought imaginable. I am so excited to get together with everyone this year for what I am sure will be the best camp yet.” 

Woodshed Guitar Experience options begin at $2,799, and include housing, all activities, meals, and an open bar, plus shuttle service for attendees to their off-site accommodations. Players of all skill levels are welcome to attend.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own gear, but can also try out gear from sponsors of the experience – among them Suhr, PRS, REVV Amplification, Wampler Pedals, and Open Chord Music.

The first Woodshed Guitar Experience – which took place in August 2020 – was notably the first in-person guitar clinic of its kind after the onset of COVID-19, and featured Joe Bonamassa, along with Wood, Mason, Lettieri and Koch.

For more info, visit the Woodshed Guitar Experience's website (opens in new tab).

