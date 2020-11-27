Angus Young responds to the charge that every AC/DC album sounds the same: “This is what we do best”

Ever hear the one about AC/DC making the same album over and over again?

Yeah, Angus Young has heard it, too.

And now the AC/DC electric guitar player has responded to the oft-stated, somewhat backhanded compliment.

"With us, it's to be expected," he told The Project TV. “As my brother [late AC/DC rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young] used to say, when somebody said, 'Every album you've ever made sounds the same,' he said, 'Yeah. It's the same band!' ”

Angus continued, “When we started, we weren't reinventing the wheel. This is what we do best. We make rock and roll."

As previously reported, Malcolm, who passed away in 2017, contributed riffs to every song on the newest AC/DC album, Power Up, and is credited as a co-writer on all 12 tracks.

As Angus explained, “I know Mal’s not with us anymore, but he’s there with us in spirit. You know, this band was his baby, his life. He was always one [to say], ‘You keep going.’ ”

And keep going they will. As singer Brian Johnson tells the Project TV in the same interview, “If Malcolm’s spirit is still there like he was on this last album, I’ll be there ‘til the bitter end.”