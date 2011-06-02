Animals As Leaders Announce Summer Tour Dates

Animals as Leaders, the D.C.-based instrumental progressive metal band featuring guitarists Tosin Abasi and Javier Reyes and drummer Navene Koperweis, have announced a full slate of United States tour dates in July and August. The dates are listed below.

While you're wating for the tour to begin, take in this video of "CAFO" from the band's self-titled 2009 album:

Animals As Leaders tour schedule: