Animals As Leaders Announce Summer Tour Dates

Animals as Leaders, the D.C.-based instrumental progressive metal band featuring guitarists Tosin Abasi and Javier Reyes and drummer Navene Koperweis, have announced a full slate of United States tour dates in July and August. The dates are listed below.
While you're wating for the tour to begin, take in this video of "CAFO" from the band's self-titled 2009 album:
Animals As Leaders tour schedule:
- 7/07 - San Diego, CA @ Soma
- 7/08 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
- 7/09 - Sacramento/San Francisco, CA/Oakland, CA
- 7/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Key Club
- 7/11 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Martini Ranch
- 7/13 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep
- 7/14 - Wichita, KS @ The Oz
- 7/15 - Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
- 7/16 - Joliet, IL @ Mojoe's
- 7/17 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
- 7/18 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawks Place
- 7/19 - Long Island, NY @ Crazy Donkey
- 7/20 - Albany, NY @ Northern Lights
- 7/21 - Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
- 7/22 - Baltimore, MD @ The Ottobar
- 7/23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Diesel
- 7/24 - Covington, KY @ Madhatter
- 7/26 - Greensboro, NC @ Greene St
- 7/27 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
- 7/28 - Charleston, SC @ The Oasis
- 7/29 - Orlando, FL @ The Backbooth
- 7/30 - Mobile, AL @ The Alabama Music Box
- 7/31 - Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone
- 8/01 - St. Louis, MO @ Fubar
- 8/03 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Conservatory