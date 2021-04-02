Animals Pedal unveils collaborative Diamond Peak Hybrid Overdrive and Dawn Ocean Meditation Booster stompboxes

Japanese effect pedal maker Animals Pedal has unveiled new drive and boost pedal designs, the Diamond Peak Hybrid Overdrive and Dawn Ocean Meditation Booster.

The Diamond Peak Hybrid Overdrive is the latest collaboration between Animals and Nevada-based Skreddy Pedals. The pedal is based on Skreddy’s Major Overdrive circuit, but with less gain and added headroom. The result is a versatile drive with a “mild, cranked-amp voice” that exudes classic British tube amp tone.

The Dawn Ocean Meditation Booster, meanwhile, was designed by Wren and Cuff’s Matthew Holl. The classic one-knob clean boost delivers up to +15dB, and promises to thicken natural tone without affecting the balance of high, mid and low frequencies.

The new stompbox is the third collaboration between Animals and California's Wren and Cuff, following the release of the Tioga Road Cycling Distortion and Sunday Afternoon is Infinity Bender.

The Diamond Peak Hybrid Overdrive is offered for $149, while the Dawn Ocean Meditation Booster comes in at $139.

For more information, head to Animals Pedal.