Anthrax to Appear at BackStory Live Interview Event in NYC

BackStory, a series of curated live, feature-length interviews with iconic artists and musicians, announces thrash metal giants Anthrax as an upcoming guest.

The event will focus on the band’s upcoming 11th studio album, For All Kings, and much more and will take place January 13 at the AOL Studios in New York City. Tickets are available at backstoryevents.com.

In 2016, Anthrax will celebrate their 35th anniversary as a band, and will release their much-anticipated new album For All Kings February 26 via Megaforce. Over their 35-year career, Anthrax have been a pioneering band with their unique style, sound and heavy brand of thrash metal, and, as Metallica’s Kirk Hammett put it, “one can hear their influence on any number of up and coming bands.”

The band has sold in excess of 10 million units, received multiple Gold and Platinum certifications, six Grammy nominations and a host of other accolades from the media, industry and fans. Anthrax helped break down the race and genre barriers in 1988 when they collaborated with Public Enemy on “Bring The Noise,” became a card-carrying member of The Big Four – with Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth – as one of the four bands that defined the speed/thrash metal genre, and was the first metal band to have its music heard on Mars when NASA played “Got The Time” to wake up the Mars Rover. Anthrax has always occupied a place out there on the edge. Find out more about Anthrax at www.anthrax.com.

Hosted by music journalist Brad Tolinski, the event will allow guests to enjoy a seat at an intimate, career-spanning live interview. Each ticket includes a meet-and-greet with members of the band, a digital download card so attendees can download Anthrax's For All Kings on its release date, and complimentary beverages.

The download card will be included in a limited-edition, full, 52-card deck of Anthrax Playing Cards, created exclusively for the For All Kings release. Anthrax will be interviewed one-on-one by Tolinski as they discuss the new album and much more. The interview will be live streamed as part of the AOL Build series.

Tickets are available at backstoryevents.com/event/anthrax/.