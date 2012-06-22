Anthrax to Release New EP of Mostly '70s Covers in September

Anthrax have announced plans to release an EP of covers in September.

The news was confirmed by Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante in a recent interview with Loudwire. The EP will pay tribute to some of Anthrax’s favorite bands — especially bands from the '70s.

“To commemorate the first year of Worship Music being out, we’re putting together a little companion EP with some fun shit on it,” Benante said. “It started out as what I call ‘The ’70s EP.’ It’s made up of some cover songs from our favorite bands — consisting of Rush, Thin Lizzy, Boston, Journey … We’re still working on it now, but I think it’s gonna be really cool.”

Anthrax have covered various '70s tunes in the past, including KISS' "Love Her All I Can" and the Sex Pistols' "God Save the Queen."

Worship Music was released last September 13.

Last year, Metallica were joined by Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax for the first-ever American Big Four shows. Guitar World was on hand when the bands hit Milan, Italy, and one of the most epic photo shoots in heavy metal history took place. You can relive the best moments from our exclusive Big Four photo shoot by picking up the Big Four Poster book now in our online store.